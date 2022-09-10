For the past 70 years Werner’s Trading Company has transformed itself from its humble beginnings as an army surplus and hardware store into a destination retailer for all things outdoors. The future for Werner’s will soon come full circle with Britt and Laura Wood — owners of Ace of the South in Gardendale — announcing their plans to purchase the store.
For Rob Werner the decision to step away from the store was not made lightly. It has been a part of his family for his entire life.
“You know my dad started this store in 1951, and I’ve been doing it the past 52 years,” Werner said at the store on Friday.
He said that he has been presented several offers to purchase the store in the past, but was extremely selective about who he would allow to take over. What attracted him to the Woods was not only their years of experience, but also their intentions of retaining the staff of Werner’s.
“Everyone will still be here, just not me and Mary Ellen [Werner’s wife],” he said.
Ace of the South has built their own reputation for being much more than a simple hardware store. In a press release sent to The Times from the Cullman Economic Development Agency, owner Laura Wood described their store.
“Ace of the South is really a cross between a hardware store and an outdoor store. We have everything you will need as far as hardware, plumbing, electrical, and paint but will also have gardening supplies. If you are looking for sunglasses, apparel, and locally-made gifts, we will be carrying these items as well.”
Out of the total 5500 Ace Hardware franchises, the Woods’ Gardendale location is one of only two currently recognized as the “Coolest Hardware Store.” They are hoping that their plans for the Cullman location will earn them a second title in that category.
The Woods intend to keep many of the same brands that the community has come to expect from Werner’s — with the exception of removing bicycles and accessories as well as the wine/beer room from their inventory — and will bring several new vendors to the location. A 9,100 square-foot building is planned to be added along the northeast side of the property to accommodate the more traditional hardware offerings one would expect from an Ace franchise.
“To me, what attracted us to Werner’s is its uniqueness, just like our store in Gardendale. We sell the same or similar items and felt this was a great way to enter the Cullman market. Rob and Mary Ellen have a great customer base, and we get to take advantage of their history in the community and north Alabama,” Laura’s statement read.
In his own statement Werner expressed his excitement for the future of the company that he has been involved with for over half a decade.
“We are excited to have found a buyer with plans to keep Werner’s the same store the community has grown to love and support. We have been a staple in the community for over 80 years, 52 years for me, and we are excited the Woods have plans to keep the tradition going.”
When asked who he felt the community would miss more between him and Ola — the Werner’s golden-doodle who’s presence has come to be expected when visiting the store — Werner without hesitation said, “Oh! Ola for sure, but people shouldn’t worry she will still stop in and visit every once in a while.”