West Point’s Warrior Way Market returns Saturday, July 30 with a back to school event and organizers are looking to raise funds for next year’s Warrior Way Scholarship recipients.
Whitney Williams and her mother Brandie Thrasher approached the West Point Town Council last October with an idea to provide small business owners and artisans, struggling financially due to the pandemic, a means to showcase their goods.
“We knew we wanted the market, and we knew we wanted to give back. We also wanted to make sure that the town was involved in this as well. So, my mom and I had two ideas with what to do with proceeds, and everyone on the council really liked the idea of a scholarship fund, so that’s what we went with,” Williams said.
By collecting a small fee from vendors organizers are able to build up the fund for a West Point High School senior. The recipient is chosen based on their essay, and by volunteering for at least one market event throughout the year. Williams says the essay entered by last year’s recipient, Braelee Mae Quinn, still effects her.
“The theme of last year’s essay was how covid had affected them or their family in a positive way, and her paper still gives me chills when I think about it,” Williams said.
This year Warrior Way Market is hoping to add an additional scholarship by adding events.
The Back to School Bash themed event will be Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. at West Point Baptist Church. Each vendor will be curating a basket to be given away each hour. Live music from The Overtones Band, Cody Calvert and Emory Berrey will entertain the crowd beginning at 11:30 p.m. Food from Geaux Grub and Moe & More BBQ will be available for purchase. If visitors need a break from shopping the growing list of 50 vendors, they can try their hands at axe throwing or riding a mechanical bull.
“We’re really going big this year,” Williams said.
For more information about Warrior Way Market or to request information about becoming a vendor visit facebook.com/warriorwaymarket.