The Cullman Economic Development Agency gathered Cullman’s industry leaders on Thursday night to show its appreciation for a successful year and discuss ways to address workforce issues in the future.
CEDA Director Dale Greer said that industry has continued to thrive over the last year. Cullman County’s 1.6% unemployment rate is amongst the lowest in the state and between the introduction of new industries and businesses — and the expansion of those already in existence — a record setting $280 million dollars was invested into Cullman during 2022. Greer credits much of this success to the area’s industries responding to economically difficult times by creating jobs.
“I remember a time when unemployment in Cullman was 22%. You had nearly one out of every five people who didn’t have a job, and I think that growth and development follow job creation. That’s what the industries did. Y’all brought jobs here,” Greer said.
Employers are faced with a drastically different workforce today. With Cullman’s low unemployment rate, comes a much smaller number of workers. Greer said that 670 new jobs were created in Cullman last year and that according to the Alabama Department of Labor, there were only 662 people available to fill those jobs.
Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs said that one way they would be addressing the “employee situation,” was that rather than focus primarily on attracting new industries to the area, the city’s main priority would be helping to expand the area’s existing businesses.
“Now, are we looking for new industries? To a certain degree, but now we’re being a little more selective about the ones that we want to bring to Cullman,” Jacobs said.
Greer said that CEDA would soon be looking to develop a “workforce forum” to speak with industry leaders and help them find solutions to specific issues that they are facing with finding workers and looking into ways to incentivize those who are voluntarily staying home to rejoin the workforce.
“We are talking about the workforce issues and the problems and how we are trying to address it. I’m not sure what you do with it yet, but I’m telling you on the state level, regional level ... on the community level, we’re looking at it,” Greer said.