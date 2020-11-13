HANCEVILLE – Wallace State Community College’s Future Foundation has received a grant from the Women’s Fund of Greater Birmingham, allowing single mothers in Wallace State’s service area the opportunity to earn a scholarship in welding or diesel technology.
The scholarships, valued at $800 per semester for three semesters, will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis to eight women, who are single mothers to school-aged children and qualify for financial aid assistance. The scholarships will also will pay up to a $1,000 value for learning enrichment activities for the children while the mothers are in class, in addition to necessary tools, equipment and personal protective gear, a tablet with Wi-Fi capabilities and graduation expenses.
Wallace State has received a grant from the organization for three consecutive years, highlighting women who have an interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) careers. The Families Forward grant was first utilized at Wallace State-Oneonta's campus in the welding department.
Wallace State’s welding and diesel technology are among the college’s Applied Technologies programs with women consistently enrolled, pursuing degrees in male-dominated careers.
The Women’s Fund of Greater Birmingham awards grants to support high-impact interventions proven to accelerate women’s economic opportunity and disrupt the cycle of generational poverty, prioritizing programs and public policy advocacy to remove barriers for women and their families through education, job training, child care support, housing and more.
Those interested in the scholarship are encouraged to contact Kristi Barnett at 256.352.8231 or email her at kristi.barnett@wallacestate.edu.
Spring 2021 priority online registration begins at Wallace State on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Classes begin Jan. 19, 2021. Spring semester classes are available on campus, online, day, evening, and weekend. Flex start and mini term options are also available.
For more information about Wallace State, visit www.wallacestate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.