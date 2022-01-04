It’s too early to precisely time the weather’s north Alabama arrival Thursday, but forecasters are eyeing the approach of another system of precipitation that could bring more snow and ice to the region.
The Huntsville office of the National Weather Service issued a social media reminder on Tuesday advising residents in north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee to be on the lookout for a possible wintry mix beginning in the early morning hours on Thursday. For now, the system is expected to bring its highest chances for light snow and freezing rain to points north of the Tennessee River, but as the NWS cautioned, “a lot can change between now and then.”
Wherever it falls, current predictions call for a 70 percent chance for winter precipitation across the region on Thursday morning, before daytime temperatures warm enough to convert the wintry mix into rain. After a pause in rainfall Thursday afternoon, though, temperatures are forecast to take a significant dive.
“Thursday we’ll have a more typical winter system for our area with perhaps a brief mix to start Thursday morning, turning to all rain, then a brief changeover to rain/snow or all snow at the end,” the service forecast on Tuesday, adding that accumulation should be light and travel concerns, aside from isolated slick spots, minimal.
More concerning than the possibility of snow, said the weather service, is a blast of chilly air late Thursday that could bring “dangerous cold” with low temperatures of 14-18 degrees, depending on location, on Thursday night. “Dangerously cold air will move in Thursday night and Friday morning,” NWS said, with wind chills dropping into the single digits.
City school students returned to class on Tuesday, while county school students are set to begin their spring semesters Wednesday. Neither system had students on campus earlier this week, when an overnight weather system Sunday dropped as much as 3 inches of snow on Cullman County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.