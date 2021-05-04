The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northern Cullman County until 10:30 this morning, and a tornado watch for the north central and northeastern Alabama areas until 4 p.m. this afternoon.
According to NWS, "Two rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms are possible, with one round in the morning, and another in the afternoon and evening hours. Large hail and damaging winds are the greatest risks, but tornadoes and flash flooding will be possible as well."
