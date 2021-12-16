Cullman’s city-organized celebration of Christmas heads toward one last holiday-themed fling this weekend, as guests go outdoors for the the city’s first-ever Christkindlmarkt — an open-air shopping event themed after traditional German holiday street markets.
The final event in this year’s program of Christmas in Cullman activities, the Christkindlmarkt sets up shop at the Festhalle this weekend for a two-day festival of browsing handmade Christmas goods, music, visits from Santa, a ballet performance, and more family-friendly fun. The market will open on Friday, Dec. 17 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., and resume on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
The event was meant to take place last weekend, but a high chance of rain compelled organizers to postpone it by one week. Since then, weather watchers have brought rain back into the forecast for Saturday, but Friday’s skies are supposed to be less threatening — so planning for an early Friday outing might be the best bet for guests who want to stay dry.
At its regular meeting Monday, the Cullman City Council viewed a drone-captured video of sights and sounds from last weekend’s Christmas in Cullman Parade, showcasing the event’s record participation and attendance with a bird’s-eye view of the holiday-lit scene along the parade route on First Avenue. Christy Turner, recreational development director for Cullman Park & Rec, said the video highlights the parade’s appeal as an emerging Christmas tradition for both locals and visitors.
“We had a record crowd for the parade and the tree lighting,” said Turner. “We had people from out of state who drove to our parade and tree lighting, and our hats are off to everybody who participated in it. We had some awesome floats this year — I was really impressed with the time and effort that people put into their floats. It takes an entire community to make an event like that successful.”
In separate remarks, the council also heard an appeal from Johnny Cook, the council’s Public Works liaison, for residents to be forbearing with the sanitation department’s ongoing effort to include all customers on its annual leaf pickup rounds this month.
“Please, please be patient with the leaf pickup,” said Cook. “I know that everybody’s tired of seeing their leaves out there; I’ve got them in front of my house too. It doesn’t help that a storm came through to blow all the leaves down at once. But be patient: the leaves will get picked up, and we will get to everyone.”
Cook also urged city sanitation customers to refrain from using plastic bags to dispose of their recyclable waste. “Please don’t use plastic bags to put your recycling in,” he reminded. “That’s contamination that drives the cost [of recycling] up. Please use the provided tote instead.”
In other business, the council:
Accepted the donation of the Terri Pines golf course property as a gift to the city from the McGriff family.
Agreed to enter into a professional services agreement with Spohn Ranch, Inc. to design and build Cullman’s first skatepark.
Agreed to enter into a contract with St. John & Associates for engineering and other professional services, contingent on the approval of the city’s State Revolving Funds application for the second phase of ongoing sanitary sewer collection system improvements and rehabilitation.
Approved a change order in the amount of $37,240 for additional structural supports for an LED video wall at Wild Water water park.
Agreed to enter into a contract with ADG Engineering for additional engineering and design services at Wild Water water park.
Agreed to conditionally accept Ege Farm Drive, SW, which accesses the new Reliance Worldwide (RWC) industrial facility along Alabama Highway 69 in south Cullman, as part of the city’s public street system.
Granted a special event request from Paul Knetter for a wedding reception to be held at the Festhalle on June 11 of next year.
Heard public remarks from resident Brian Ogstad, who expressed disapproval with the way the city has conducted COVID-19 awareness efforts and response.
Approved the minutes of the council’s Dec. 6 regular meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.