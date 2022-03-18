Igor Tirnoviy may be unable to physically stand shoulder to shoulder with his fellow Ukrainians, but that hasn’t stopped him from aiding the resistance.
“When Russia first invaded Ukraine I spent days and days just crying because I wanted to be there and fight as well, but then I realized that there are plenty of volunteers there and what they need right now are resources. I’m in a position right now to give them that,” Tirnoviy said.
Tirnoviy said the Russian military believed they could takeover Ukraine in a few days.
“What [Russian president] Vladimir Putin didn’t anticipate was for the citizens to fight back. He was only thinking of the military, but everyone is fighting now. If you look at only statistics they are losing. In the twenty days since they crossed the border, there are 14,000 Russian soldiers dead and we have shot down over 100 of their helicopters,” Tirnoviy said.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its fourth week on Thursday, with Russian forces largely bogged down outside major cities and shelling them from a distance, raining havoc on civilians. The fighting has led more than 3 million people to flee Ukraine, the U.N. estimates. The death toll remains unknown, though Ukraine has said thousands of civilians have died.
Ukrainians are disrupting Russian operations by utilizing unconventional, but effective methods.
“I’ve heard of farmers sneaking in and stealing Russian tents, and people making Molotov cocktails and using those. Even teenagers have started using social media to fight back. They’ve started reporting Russian propaganda sites to Instagram and Facebook until they get reported so much that the pages get taken down,” Tirnoviy said.
While the Ukrainian military and police are well-equipped, there simply aren’t enough resources to supply an entire population with needed equipment. Tirnoviy said allied countries and NATO could provide those resources.
Tirnoviy, who met wife Joy Smith in Kyiv while she was studying with a missions organization, is reaching out to area churches, police departments and individuals, asking for supplies — clothing, food and certain defensive items — his connections can ship to Poland, who can deliver inside the Ukrainian border.
On Friday, Tirnoviy got a boost from the Decatur Police Department when it donated 200 pieces of body armor. He also received word from friends in Ukraine saying they needed first aid kits as soon as possible. Items are being shipped through the Ukrainian American Coordinating Council.
“The easiest thing to give is money. There are a lot of things that are difficult to send out of the country, and if I am able to send money to Europe they can buy things over there and get it to the people.”
Tirnoviy believes the invasion of Ukraine is only the first stage of a larger plan.
“I know that everyone is afraid of World War 3, but it has already started. We need to be human first and not afraid. There are now Chechnya soldiers in Ukraine. If they (Russia) win, it will be Ukrainian soldiers [forced into] in Poland next. We are not afraid to die, we will not surrender and let that happen,” Tirnoviy said.
In spite of hardships Tirnoviy retains a hopeful outlook and foresees a bright outcome for his country.
“There is a story in the Bible that says for silver to become clean it must be melted seven times. and that’s what I feel is happening, that once this is over, we will have a new Ukraine. It is unbelievably sad to see people die, but for a seed to give life it has to first die. That is what gives me hope and peace, that we will soon be free and no longer have the corruption from Russia in Ukraine.
For those wanting to donate or provide assistance, Tirnoviy has given permission to call or text to him via his personal cell phone at 256-338-6866.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.