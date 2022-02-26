VINEMONT — For students riding the school bus in Vinemont, Kathy Thomason has been a familiar face since 2013.
"One thing that stuck out to me when we were going through the training courses to receive my (bus driver) certification was that we are the first person that the children comes into contact with," said Thomason, who also serves as a substitute teacher. "We set the tone for their entire day, and whether those students have a good day or a bad day could be entirely up to us."
Thomason has had a full time route for the Vinemont district since 2017. During that time she has made it a priority that every child who rides with her feels loved and remembered.
"You know it's a little thing, but every month I go and buy a big pack of candy and every child who has a birthday that month gets a birthday card and some candy. And even though it's small I know it means a lot to them, I know because those kids are always sure to remind me that their birthdays are getting close," laughed Thomason.
While Thomason is considered to be a full-time bus driver, it was inside the classroom that she first began her service to the education system. After working as a mental health aide with Cullman HeadStart Program, Thomason began substitute teaching at Vinemont in 2011.
"I am the only driver who is also a substitute. Not because the other drivers wouldn't want to volunteer, they just happen to have other driving duties that don't allow them to. But I will also go and substitute for the janitors at the middle school and high school when they need help. I think they have a little bit harder of a time finding help to fill those spots than they do teachers," Thomason says.
With her schedule also including her serving as the treasurer and Sunday school teacher of Friendship Baptist Church, Thomason is no stranger to a hectic and busy lifestyle. It is one that she sees the value in and is happy to take responsibly.
"I think I have a little different perspective into the children's lives than the full-time teachers do sometimes. And part of that is that these teachers have so much on their plate with lesson plans and paperwork and just everything, but I don't have all of that so I'm able to take a few extra minutes and be able to get down on a student's level. That and I see into their lives a little more, seeing where they live and a little of what their home life is like. And that lets me really connect with these children, and I think that is what makes them feel loved."
