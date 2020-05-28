Water and soil conservation supervisors meet

The monthly meeting of the Cullman County Soil and Water Conservation District (CCSWCD) Supervisors was held at the District’s Camp Meadowbrook in the Simcoe Community in order to adhere to social distancing rules. The CCSWCD Supervisors are Cullman County residents who are dedicated to soil and water conservation and serve with no pay as volunteers.
The Cullman County Soil and Water Conservation District and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) are making every effort to deliver conservation services to Cullman in a manner that ensures physical well-being to our employees and the farmers of Cullman County.
CCSWCD and NRCS are working hard to ensure its team can continue to provide uninterrupted, dependable service and continue to evaluate developments related to COVID-19 and recommendations from the Centers of Disease Control, the World Health Organization, and national, state and local agencies.
CCSWCD board members are: Chairman Robert Harbison retired farmer, businessman and former Chairman of the Cullman County Commission; Vice Chairman Tim Compton President and CEO of Traditions Bank; Secretary Charles Hollis, construction company owner; Treasurer Cherrie Haney, former CCSWCD Administrative Coordinator and retired Cullman County Economic Development Director; and member Darrel Haynes, farmer. Advisors to the board are: Jeff Taylor, Realtor; Rick Fulmer, retired City of Cullman Building, Planning & Zoning Director; James Fields, Jr., District 4 Director Alabama Wildlife Federation, United Methodist Minister and former Alabama House of Representatives member (2008-2010).
Funding is still available for land in the Ryan Creek watershed in the western part of Cullman County. It has been approved through ADEM (Alabama Department of Environmental Management) for 319 cost share. Incentive payments for best management practices will be made to qualifying landowners who live in the project area. Natural Resource Conservation Service’s Environmental Quality Incentive Program rules and regulations apply.
Those interested in signing up or have questions are encouraged to call Kathy Holmes at 256-734-1431or email kholmes@cullmanswcd.com.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic the USDA Service Center in Cullman is closed to the public. The NRCS office and the SWCD offices are still working and can be reached by phoning 256-734-6471 ext. 3 or 256-734-1431.
