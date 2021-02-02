Alabama State of the State Address

Gov. Kay Ivey gives the State of the State Address to a joint session of the Alabama Legislature on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in the old house chamber of the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. 

 Vasha Hunt | AP photo

Gov. Kay Ivey will be delivering her annual State of the State address to the Alabama Legislature beginning at 6:30 p.m. This year's topics are expected to include a raise for teachers and state employees, as well as an update on the state's Department of Corrections.

