Gov. Kay Ivey will be delivering her annual State of the State address to the Alabama Legislature beginning at 6:30 p.m. This year's topics are expected to include a raise for teachers and state employees, as well as an update on the state's Department of Corrections.
WATCH LIVE: 2021 State of the State address
Funeral Services for Shelby Jean White of Hancevillle, who passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the age of 74, will be at Shelton Grove Baptist Church on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. until service tim…
Moss Service Funeral Home is saddened by the death of Sylvia Lee Odom, 60, of Cullman. Arrangements will be announced later. To leave condolences for the family visit mossservicefh.com. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
Funeral services for Floyd Hubert Cox, 97, of Cullman will be Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. Moss Funeral Home directing.
Joan Woods, 76, passed away on Jan. 28, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 31 at 4 p.m. at Corinth FCM. Services will be Monday, Feb. 1 at 12 p.m. with burial in adjoining cemetery.
