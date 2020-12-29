With weekend rains incoming, the Cullman County Road Department will likely be facing one of this winter season’s first tests on its resources, if history is any guide. When the storms come, ditches and culverts in the county’s remote reaches tend to give way — sometimes by the handful, and sometimes by the dozen.
One such wash-out is already pretty far along, and it’s located in an east-county subdivision that residents say could endanger children who live and play in the area. What reportedly started as slow erosion along County Road 755 has grown into a scoured ditch area large enough to contain an entire vehicle.
Jeff Clemons is still settling into his new role as chairman of the Cullman County Commission, and on Tuesday said that he hadn’t heard about that specific wash-out. But after consulting with county road superintendent Randy Baker, Clemons said the road department will document the problem and send inspectors to the site Wednesday to see how best to approach a fix.
“If you look at this road, it looks like something that has been going on for years,” said Clemons after perusing photos of the area. “We’ll address this situation with the resources we have available, and if I can locate property owners at this location, I will go sit down and talk with them about the problem.
“Randy is going to go ahead and send a complaint in to the road supervisor, and as soon as we hear back from them on Wednesday, we’ll update the media on how we can address it, and follow through. If we can fix the problem, it is going to be fixed.”
Located near Bolte Road, the wash-out is just one of many that county road crews have to address every year, either through planned repairs or more urgent responses, when the rains and flooding come. Clemons says he knows a lot of similar issues affect rural roads throughout the county, and that commissioners are working with the road department on a repair plan; one he hopes will begin addressing the problems systematically.
“We’re running into a lot of issues like this one,” he said. “I do hate to say this, but our roads have been neglected. Hopefully we can make some noticeable improvements, and we’ve got a good plan in place, starting in February of this coming year.
“We’re trying to identify a lot of the problems we’ve got with our roads and our drainage — and there are a lot of them. But we’re obligated to work for the people, and to be responsive when they come to us with problems like this. We want to address our citizens’ concerns and take things like this seriously, and I can see how it’s a serious matter for the residents who live in the area, and who have to deal with it every day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.