The city of Cullman wants shoppers to know that the Warehouse District stores remain open during the on-going streetscape project, and the city is making accommodations to get shoppers into the stores despite the construction taking place on First Avenue.
The long-planned streetscape project began in June and recently moved into Phases 2 and 3. During this phase the intersection at First Ave. and Clark St. will be closed and access to store fronts will be limited. The city, however, is providing signage and paths directing shoppers to back or side entrances of the stores.
“All of the stores either have access on the ends or access on the back on the West side,” said Susan Eller with the Cullman Economic Development Agency.
In order to accommodate persons with disabilities, the city can’t completely block access to the front of the buildings, but Eller said they are asking others to use the alternate entrances. “Construction can move faster if we’re not out there,” she said.
Plans for the streetscape project include hanging overhead string lights, widening sidewalks to meet city zoning standards of five-foot wide sidewalks that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, plantings and other beautification features, such as a stamped cobble-stone centerline and brick pavers. The plans also call for removable bollards that the city can use to block off vehicle traffic for pedestrian events.
“With the brick pavers, especially, we wanted it to tie in with other beautification projects we’ve done,” said City Engineer Erica York. “We wanted it to be the same type of brick pavers so it would match and give it a more uniform look.”
Much of the work done so far won’t be noticed once the streetscape is done. The city took advantage of the construction to improve the underground infrastructure, particularly in improving drainage and installing new water lines.
Another improvement will be the addition of lights in the Economic Development Agency parking lot. The poles will include outlets that food trucks can plug into for events at Depot Park. “It’s a whole plan, not just a street plan,” said Eller.
It will take a couple of weeks to complete the intersection, but once it’s done, parking will be available on First Ave. from Clark to Arnold Streets. Additional parking will also be available nearby.
Once complete, the streetscape project will run the length of First Avenue from 2nd St. NE to Arnold St. Eller said the merchants in the Warehouse District have been supportive of the project. “Everybody is super excited about the project,” she said. “They’ve been asking for that lighting for years, and this is going to give them that.”
