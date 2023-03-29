Staying put this spring break? Located in the heart of North Alabama there is a world of attractions and experiences available within driving distance from Cullman’s borders. Here are a few sites in our neighboring counties to enjoy.
The Space and Rocket Center
One Tranquility Base, Huntsville
Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission Adult & Senior (ages 13+) is $30; children (Ages 5-12) is $20; children 4 and under are FREE
It may only be an hour drive from Cullman to The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, but the by the time your day is done, it may very well feel like you have travelled lightyears from home. From flight simulators to virtual reality experiences designed to recreate the events surrounding the Apollo 11 mission, visitors are able to get an up-close look at what it is like to be one of NASA’s finest. As the official welcoming center to the Marshall Space Flight Center, The Space and Rocket Center has one of the world’s largest displays of space memorabilia that can be viewed in its museum.
The Rattlesnake Saloon
1292 Mount Mills Rd. Tuscumbia
Hours: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Admission — Free
This bluff-side restaurant may have first used as a humble hog-pen in the early 1900’s, but it has now gained worldwide recognition as one of Alabama’s most unique dining spots. After years of working his family’s land William Foster developed a new vision for the 6,000 acre property and created the Seven Springs Hunting Lodge. After expanding the lodge’s offerings to include trail riding and motorcycle events, the next logical step was to provide their guests with a saloon. During its 49 day construction, the discovery of a rattlesnake den — occupied by a mother and her 12 hatchlings — earned the saloon its name. Since its opening in 2009 guests from all 50 states and from 30 countries have visited this “watering hole under the rock.” The menu features everything from appetizers of “Skunk Tails” (onion rings) and Bronco Bits (fried dill pickle chips) to the incredible “Gigantor” burger with its two pounds of ground beef and “all the fixins’” which include a pound of fries, a half pound of onion rings, and a pitcher of your beverage of choice. They claim it is enough to safely feed four, but for anyone who completes the meal singlehandedly and in under 45 minutes receives the $60 burger for free. To schedule a reservation, the owners ask that you call and speak to Ms. Tee Tee at least 48 hours in advance.
Coondog Cemetary
Tuscumbia
Admission — Free
While at first it may seem that October would be a more fitting time to visit a cemetery, this one is unique enough to warrant a stop during any season. What began as one hunter, Key Underwood, wanting to commemorate the passing of his beloved Coonhound soon inspired other hunters wanting to do the same for their hunting companions. With names like Patches, Smoky and Bean Blossom Bomma scrawled across the grave markers, this cemetery is only available for pure blooded Coonhound.
Rickwood Caverns
370 Rickwood Park Road Warrior
Office: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Admission ages 12 and up is $19; age 5 to 11 is $9; under age 5 is free
alapark.com/parks/rickwood-caverns-state-park
Rickwood Caverns is home to the usual list of outdoor activities one could expect to find in a State Park. Hiking, camping and picnic tables are all available, but the real attraction is the mile long cave extending deep below the park’s surface. Guided tours from the park’s staff take guests 175 ft. underground and discuss the cave’s unique formations and history. Engaged couples should also take note that the cave is also available as a unique wedding venue, with several “rooms” to choose from.
Dismals Canyon
901 Hwy 8, Phil Campbell
Hours: Open Daily — Monday — Thursday: 10-5:30; Friday: 10-8; Saturday: 9-8; Sunday: 9-5
Admission for adults is $10; ages 60+ is $9; Children under 12 is $7.75
Home to the a unique species of insect know affectionately as “dismalites” Dismals Canyon is the only a few locations in North America where the bioluminescent creatures can be found, but none as numerous as the population in this National Natural Landmark. These “dismalites” produce a bright blue glow that when on full display illuminates the cavern walls as brilliantly as constellations. Guided night tours are available beginning March 3rd but the website lists late April — early May the peak season.