FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 19, 2007, file photo, former Vice President Walter Mondale speaks at a reception in his honor at the Carter Presidential Conference at the University of Georgia, in Athens, Ga. Mondale, a liberal icon who lost the most lopsided presidential election after bluntly telling voters to expect a tax increase if he won, died Monday, April 19, 2021. He was 93. (Briana Brough/Athens Banner-Herald via AP, File)