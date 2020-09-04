Wallace State Community College’s Criminal Justice program has added a new Corrections degree career option.
Classes for the new major include Introduction to Corrections (CRJ 150), Correctional Institutions (CRJ 156), Community Based Correction (CRJ 157), Issues in Correction (CRJ 259), Correctional Rehabilitation (CRJ 256) and Correctional Counseling Techniques (CRJ 212).
Students can pursue the major through a Corrections associate in applied science degree, a Criminal Justice associate of applied science degree with a concentration in Corrections or through a short-term certificate.
Classes may be completed entirely online.
“This degree will give students the understanding of how a prison or jail operates and their duties as an officer. Many police officers begin their careers in a jail or prison,” said Dr. Thea Hall, program chair of Wallace State’s Criminal Justice program. “The Correctional Officer has many advancement opportunities such as warden, correctional supervisor, probation officer and parole officer.”
Hall added the prison reform efforts in Alabama are seeking to lower the credentials for employment from a bachelor’s to an associate’s degree with a concentration in corrections education.
“Wallace State President Dr. Vicki Karolewics had the foresight of following the changes in the Criminal Justice reform and encouraged us to look at the possibilities of growth in our department,” Hall said.
The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) is the largest law enforcement agency in Alabama with 26 Correctional Institutions operating in the state.
On Thursday, Governor Kay Ivey and the ADOC announced the construction of three new prisons, set to be built in Bibb, Elmore and Escambia Counties.
"This important benchmark demonstrates meaningful progress against our multi-faceted strategy to transform Alabama’s correctional system,” ADOC Commissioner Jeff Dunn said.
Wallace State’s Criminal Justice Department also offers degree options in Criminal Justice, Forensic Investigation, Law Enforcement and Forensic Psychology.
“We want to give our students all of the career possibilities that are available,” Hall said.
For more information on Wallace State’s Criminal Justice program, including the Corrections option, visit https://www.wallacestate.edu/programs/academic-division/criminal-justicecriminalisticslaw-enforcement
