Officials with the University of North Alabama and Wallace State Community College, in Hanceville, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will benefit all Wallace State students seeking to earn their bachelor’s degree at UNA, in addition to Wallace State employees opting to pursue an advanced degree at UNA.
“We look forward to furthering our partnership with UNA to increase pathways for our students and employees to advance their academic careers and thereby improve their professional opportunities,” said Lisa German, Vice President for Learning at Wallace State.
The agreement is similar to others that have been signed with two-year institutions in Alabama and Tennessee. Further, it provides pathways for Wallace State and UNA to explore additional educational opportunities for the benefit of students. The agreement is effective immediately, and Wallace State students may begin taking advantage of the agreement for courses at UNA that enroll every eight weeks both online and on-campus.
“UNA is pleased to partner with Wallace State Community College on this mutually beneficial and worthy learning agreement,” said Dr. Ross Alexander, Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs. “Both institutions are key players in serving the workforce development needs of our state and region.”
