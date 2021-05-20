Wallace State’s students continue to flourish at the state SkillsUSA competition. 

Wallace State had 44 students recently earn a medal, including 26 who won first-place golds. The college led the state in medals earned, two years after racking up 71 overall.

The 2020 competition was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year’s event was conducted virtually.

“We’re proud of all of our winners. SkillsUSA is a chance for our students to shine and show the skills they’ve learned and the knowledge they’ve gained. They had the added challenge of performing virtually and still succeeded,” said Wes Rakestraw, Wallace State’s Dean of Applied Technologies. “Our students continue to set the bar high. It shows we have some of the best faculty, if not the best faculty in the state, and that our students are committed to excellence and achieving success.”

Wallace State will have 22 gold medal winners compete virtually in the 2021 National Leadership and SkillsUSA event in June. Wallace State won a pair of gold medals in the 2019 event and has four national golds all-time.

GOLD medal winners

Levi Miggs and Tanner Dawson – Automotive Manufacturing Technology

Matthew Ary – Automotive Refinishing

Russell Burdett – CNC Milling Specialist

Parker Voss – Collision Repair

Anthony Kwasigroh – Computer Programming

Maira Rios-Cortes – Cosmetology

Candace Browning, Leah Tarvin and Callie Flaugh – Crime Scene Investigation

Deanna Howard – Culinary Arts

Jesus Nunez – Customer Service

Sean Perejda – Diesel Equipment Technology

Lillian Randau – Esthetics

HVAC and Refrigeration – Jermey Harris

Nathan McKee and Caleb Matzer – Mechatronics

Thomas Acevedo and Zach Hudson – Mobile Robotic Technology

Callie Sterling – Nail Care

Austin Burks – Prepared Speech

Grant Wiley – Related Technical Math

Adrian White – Robotics and Automation Technology

Jacob McCaffery – Welding

 

SILVER medal winners

Devin Reed – CNC Milling Specialist

Oliver Edge – CNC Technician

Eathan Wisner – CNC Turning Specialist

Paige Hollis – Computer Programming

Isabelle Garlowich – Culinary Arts

Ethan Bridges – Diesel Equipment Technology

Devin Pavolini - HVAC and Refrigeration

Caitlin Germana and Holli White – Mobile Robotic Technology

 

BRONZE medal winners

Garrett Cleghorn – CNC Technician

Kelly Schultz – CNC Turning Specialist

Grayton Green – Computer Programming (High School Dual Enrollment)

Dawson Day – Culinary Arts

Eugene Sparkman – Information Technology

Philip Jester – Internetworking

Sara Eskew and Zach Haney – Mobile Robotic Technology

Tyler Compton – Technical Computer Application. 

For more information about Wallace State, visit www.wallacestate.edu

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you