Wallace State’s students continue to flourish at the state SkillsUSA competition.
Wallace State had 44 students recently earn a medal, including 26 who won first-place golds. The college led the state in medals earned, two years after racking up 71 overall.
The 2020 competition was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year’s event was conducted virtually.
“We’re proud of all of our winners. SkillsUSA is a chance for our students to shine and show the skills they’ve learned and the knowledge they’ve gained. They had the added challenge of performing virtually and still succeeded,” said Wes Rakestraw, Wallace State’s Dean of Applied Technologies. “Our students continue to set the bar high. It shows we have some of the best faculty, if not the best faculty in the state, and that our students are committed to excellence and achieving success.”
Wallace State will have 22 gold medal winners compete virtually in the 2021 National Leadership and SkillsUSA event in June. Wallace State won a pair of gold medals in the 2019 event and has four national golds all-time.
GOLD medal winners
Levi Miggs and Tanner Dawson – Automotive Manufacturing Technology
Matthew Ary – Automotive Refinishing
Russell Burdett – CNC Milling Specialist
Parker Voss – Collision Repair
Anthony Kwasigroh – Computer Programming
Maira Rios-Cortes – Cosmetology
Candace Browning, Leah Tarvin and Callie Flaugh – Crime Scene Investigation
Deanna Howard – Culinary Arts
Jesus Nunez – Customer Service
Sean Perejda – Diesel Equipment Technology
Lillian Randau – Esthetics
HVAC and Refrigeration – Jermey Harris
Nathan McKee and Caleb Matzer – Mechatronics
Thomas Acevedo and Zach Hudson – Mobile Robotic Technology
Callie Sterling – Nail Care
Austin Burks – Prepared Speech
Grant Wiley – Related Technical Math
Adrian White – Robotics and Automation Technology
Jacob McCaffery – Welding
SILVER medal winners
Devin Reed – CNC Milling Specialist
Oliver Edge – CNC Technician
Eathan Wisner – CNC Turning Specialist
Paige Hollis – Computer Programming
Isabelle Garlowich – Culinary Arts
Ethan Bridges – Diesel Equipment Technology
Devin Pavolini - HVAC and Refrigeration
Caitlin Germana and Holli White – Mobile Robotic Technology
BRONZE medal winners
Garrett Cleghorn – CNC Technician
Kelly Schultz – CNC Turning Specialist
Grayton Green – Computer Programming (High School Dual Enrollment)
Dawson Day – Culinary Arts
Eugene Sparkman – Information Technology
Philip Jester – Internetworking
Sara Eskew and Zach Haney – Mobile Robotic Technology
Tyler Compton – Technical Computer Application.
