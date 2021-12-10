Wallace State Community College has seven students who have earned the Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Associations (AAMA) scholarship through a partnership with the Alabama Community College System (ACCS).
The scholarships are awarded to students pursuing a technical education certificate or associate degree in the automotive manufacturing industry.
Wallace State’s recipients are enrolled in either the college’s Mechatronics or Welding programs. The seven recipients are:
Hunter Graham, Mechatronics
Alex Munoz, Mechatronics
Roger Rives, Mechatronics
James Young, Mechatronics
Jaclyn Haga, Welding
Nicholas Marcum, Welding
Annah Reese, Welding
The scholarship covers up to $3,600 ($1,800 for two semesters) of tuition, fees and books associated with their respective program’s studies.
For more information about the association, visit aama.memberclicks.net/
