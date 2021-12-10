Wallace State Community College has seven students who have earned the Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Associations (AAMA) scholarship through a partnership with the Alabama Community College System (ACCS).

The scholarships are awarded to students pursuing a technical education certificate or associate degree in the automotive manufacturing industry.

Wallace State’s recipients are enrolled in either the college’s Mechatronics or Welding programs. The seven recipients are:

Hunter Graham, Mechatronics

Alex Munoz, Mechatronics

Roger Rives, Mechatronics

James Young, Mechatronics

Jaclyn Haga, Welding

Nicholas Marcum, Welding

Annah Reese, Welding

The scholarship covers up to $3,600 ($1,800 for two semesters) of tuition, fees and books associated with their respective program’s studies.

For more information about the association, visit aama.memberclicks.net/

