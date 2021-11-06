Wallace State Community College hosted a Transfer Fair on Thursday, providing its students with an opportunity to discover more about four-year colleges and universities.
Helen Alcantar, a freshman from Remlap, is completing her general studies courses at Wallace State and plans to transfer elsewhere for nursing school. She spoke with a UAB representative at the event, which was held at the Bailey Center lobby.
“It’s great we’re able to have the colleges come to us. It’s convenient for all students,” Alcantar said. “I was able to gain a lot of information and had my questions answered.”
Carter Lindsey, a sophomore from Cullman, spent time speaking with a transfer specialist from Mississippi State. He wants to pursue a business administration degree.
“This fair helps you weigh the options better and gives you a chance to see what each college is about,” Lindsey said.
Colleges represented at the event were Alabama A&M, Athens State University, Auburn University, Auburn University at Montgomery, Birmingham-Southern College, Blue Mountain College, Jacksonville State, Mississippi State, Samford University, Shorter University, University, UAB, UAH, UNA, The University of Alabama, the University of Montevallo, the University of West Alabama and William Carey University.
Wallace State’s Center for Student Success is also an avenue on campus for students to learn more about transfer possibilities. Learn more about the Center for Student Success at https://www.wallacestate.edu/advising
