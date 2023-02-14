Wallace State Community College students enjoyed a little Valentine’s Day project with the Build A Wally event today. Students were given the opportunity to stuff their own Wally mascot stuffed animal to keep for themselves as a special Valentine from the college or to give to a loved one.
Sponsored by the college’s Student Engagement office, the lions came with a Wallace State t-shirt, stuffing, and a special heart to insert in the plush animal. Nearly 300 lions were stuffed at the student center on campus. The Build A Wally event has become a popular Valentine’s tradition for students at Wallace State each February.