Wallace State Community College Singers are ready to shine in an upcoming production of “Dazzle Me, Disney!” The Singers will present the showcase Thursday-Saturday, April 7-9 at 7 p.m. in the Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre.
“The Wallace State Singers are thrilled to be performing a full-length show in the theatre for the first time in two years,’” said Tiffany Richter, director of the Wallace State Singers. “Disney music is beloved by all ages, and we are ready to party to the best Mickey has to offer. Come expecting to sing along, dance in the aisles and laugh as the Singers dazzle you with Disney classics and new favorites.”
The first act is all about Disney movies. Songs from Frozen, Princess and the Frog, Enchanted, Moana and the newest film, Encanto, will be performed, as will a special “Movie Magic” medley that encompasses several Disney films.
The second act begins with a medley of Disney TV tunes and more movies, with sets for both Disney villains and heroes. Several surprises are planned for the finale.
The Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre is in the Garlan Gudger Sr. Student Center. Admission to the show is a $10 donation. For more information, contact Jessica Chairez at 256.352.8277 or jessica.chairez@wallacestate.edu.
Other performances scheduled for the Spring 2022 semester include:
Big Band Dance, by the Wallace State Jazz Band, April 15 at 7 p.m., Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts, $10 donation
Dance Spring Showcase by the Allegro Dance Theatre, April 22, 7 p.m., Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre, $10 donation
Spring Under the Stars by the Wallace State Concert Choir and Concert Band, April 26, 6:30 p.m., free admission, bring lawn chair or blanket. Food trucks will be on site.
