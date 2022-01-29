The Wallace State Singers from Wallace State Community College are offering singing Valentines for those who would like to express their love or appreciation to special people in their lives.
Performances will take place in person at the address provided or virtually by phone or video, according to patron preferences, on Monday, Feb. 14, in groups large and small. The small groups will be divided between male and female ensembles, with the large group comprising of the complete Wallace State Singers ensemble.
Prices for the performances are $25 for a small group or $40 for the large group to sing one song. A $50 combo will provide one song from both a small group and the large group.
“We love providing singing Valentines,” said Tiffany Richter, director of the Wallace State Singers. “We get a wide range of requests. Often, it’s a husband getting a singing valentine for a wife, but sometimes it’s an individual getting a singing valentine for a group of people at work. It’s so much fun seeing the reactions of the recipients of the gifts and those who are nearby to watch and enjoy the experience as well.
“My first year doing singing Valentines I got to sing a song for this couple’s 50th wedding anniversary,” said student McCoy Cleghorn of Cullman. “Everyone was crying, and it was just a beautiful way for them to celebrate the special day.”
I think the best thing about singing Valentines is helping spread a little joy into the world,” said student Riley Adams of Cullman.
Reservations for singing Valentines can be made by contacting Jessica Chairez at 256.352.8277 or emailing jessica.chairez@wallacestate.edu.
In the lead-up to Valentine’s Day, the Fine and Performing Arts program will be presenting “Night of Jazz” on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. in the Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts. The production will feature performances by Wallace State faculty and friends. Admission is free and open to the public.
Other performances scheduled for the Spring 2022 semester include:
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by Wallace State Theatre, March 18-19 at 7 p.m., March 20 at 2 p.m., Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre, $10 general, $5 students and children under 12
Dazzle Me, Disney! by the Wallace State Singers, April 7-9 at 7 p.m., Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre, $10 general donation, $5 student donation
Big Band Dance, by the Wallace State Jazz Band, April 15 at 7 p.m., Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts, $15 donation
Dance Spring Showcase by the Allegro Dance Theatre, April 22, 7 p.m., Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre, $10 donation
Spring Under the Stars by the Wallace State Concert Choir and Concert Band, April 26, 6:30 p.m., free admission, bring lawn chair or blanket
Scholarship auditions for the 2022-2023 academic year will be held Feb. 11 and March 11 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Burrow Center. Auditions will be held for the instrumental, vocal, theatre and dance ensembles and are open to current students and students planning to begin classes in the fall. For more information, visit mwallacestate.edu/fpa or contact Jessica Chairez at 256.352.8277 or jessica.chairez@wallacestate.edu.
