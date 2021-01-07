Wallace SGA Christmas

The Wallace State Community College Student Government provided gifts for the child of a Wallace State student who is a single mother, as well as a gift card for another student/mother to help pay for a holiday meal. 

Wallace State’s Student Government Association (SGA) brightened the holiday season for a pair of families. 

They provided gifts for the child of a WSCC student who is a single mother, along with a $50 gift card for stocking stuffers, food, and other items. They also provided a $130 gift card for another WSCC student/mother with a large family so that they would be able to purchase food for a holiday meal. 

Wallace State’s current SGA cabinet consists of the following:  

President – Brooke Casey, Hanceville

Vice President – Grant Sikes, Cullman

Secretary – Caitlyn Robinson, Hartselle

Treasurer – Haley Self-Tumlin, Warrior

Parliamentarian – August Floyd, Hanceville

Members include Abby Campbell, Oneonta; Alayna Darty, Addison; Amber Davis, Hartselle; Chandler Ogles, Warrior; Chantel Eubanks, Guntersville; Claudia Miller, Falkville; Edgar Nunez, Oneonta; Halle McCrory, Muscle Shoals; Haven Hall, Geraldine; Karina Faulkner, Holly Pond; Kristen Clines, Scottsboro; Oakley Heard, Cullman; and Rebecca Kennedy, Lincoln.

For more information about Wallace State’s SGA, contact Dakota Nichols at 256.352.8412 or by email at dakota.nichols@wallacestate.edu

