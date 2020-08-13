Wallace State’s Diesel Technology program is unveiling a new Diesel by Distance online option beginning with the Fall 2020 semester.
Diesel by Distance gives students the flexibility to learn the program’s course objectives and theory online in addition to watching live lab sessions. Instruction will occur in an online format, complemented by virtual reality labs and periodic competency demonstrations on campus scheduled at the student’s convenience, such as on weekends or evenings.
“I’m thrilled to see this come to fruition. Our Diesel by Distance will be among the most flexible diesel technology programs available. This will allow students from all over Alabama, the United States and the world to enroll in diesel technology courses with an online theory format. We’ll able to provide sessions with live feedback and to train using all the technological advances we’re given. If we have students who need to watch live labs late in the evening, we’ll be here for them,” said program chair and instructor Jeremy Smith.
One of the main components of the Diesel by Distance program is the work-based learning experience in partnership with an employer of diesel technicians. While enrolled in the Diesel by Distance program, students must be employed and engaged in work-based learning through an industry recognized or registered apprenticeship program in partnership with a participating company.
Individuals enrolled in Wallace State’s Diesel Technology program can earn an associate in applied science in the field or pursue multiple certificates, including those in preventative maintenance, diesel engine specialist, transportation trailer technology and heavy utility vehicle specialist. Similarly, students enrolled in the Diesel by Distance program can choose any of the degree or certificate components or a specific class they’re interested in.
Wallace State’s Diesel Technology program also offers Kubota technician curriculum and certifications and is a National Coalition Certification Center (NC3).
“A student who completes the entire course will meet 488 objectives throughout. Others may choose to complete stackable credentials, improving their skill sets for a particular job. Our Kubota Tech program may be an option for some,” said Smith, a NC3 Master Trainer. “Students can finish at their own pace with live lab assessments scattered throughout.”
Smith credits Wallace State President Dr. Vicki Karolewics for her support and encouragement to offer the new online program for diesel technology students. Another goal for Smith and Karolewics is to have incumbent workers of local industry to enroll in the program for specific training, aiding them in receiving an industry-recognized credential or short certificate. The Diesel by Distance program has also received praise from the Alabama Trucking Association.
As with most postsecondary programs across the nation, Smith had to alter his method of teaching in mid-March as the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted in-person instruction at Wallace State.
“While this online learning was already in the works, the COVID-19 pandemic definitely sped the process up and opened my eyes to the best online practices for our students. I think it’s positively allowed me to develop a greater one-on-one connection with each student and you see how willing they are to adapt to any situation,” Smith said. “Career and technical education will continue to move forward because of generational changes. We have to change the way we teach students. We’ll never change the integrity of the program; but we will continue to evolve and enhance our formats.”
For more information on the Diesel by Distance program, contact Smith at 256.352.8063 or jeremy.smith@wallacestate.edu
Learn more about Wallace State’s Diesel Technology program at wallacestate.edu/programs/technical-division/diesel-mechanics.
