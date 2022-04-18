Wallace State Community College’s Allegro Dance Theatre will present its annual Spring Showcase on Friday, April 22 at 7 p.m. in the Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre.
The annual showcase allows students at Wallace State to plan, choreograph and design a full dance production as part of their training and lessons.
“We are so proud of these young dancers and all that they have achieved during their studies at Wallace State,” said Brooke Desnoes, Wallace State Dance instructor. “This performance is a tangible reflection of all of their hard work. They will be performing original choreography, classical ballet excerpts from repertoire, and pieces from professional choreographers such as Bob Fosse, Twyla Tharp and Gower Champion.”
Admission to the showcase is a suggested donation of $10. All proceeds benefit the dance program, providing funds for outreach programs, scholarship opportunities and master class teachers. The Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre is located in the Garlan E. Gudger Student Center.
The Dance program is also hosting a Day of Dance on Wednesday, April 27. Held in celebration of International Day of Dance, the event will give high school students the opportunity to participate in day of dance workshops with WSCC Dance students and faculty. The event is free, but registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/wsccdayofdance to register. Contact Jessica Chairez at 256.352.8277 or Jessica.chairez@wallacestate.edu for more information.
Other performances scheduled for the Spring 2022 semester include
Spring Under the Stars by the Wallace State Concert Choir and Concert Band, April 26, 6:30 p.m., free admission, bring lawn chair or blanket. Food trucks will be on site.
Cabaret by the Wallace State Singers, May 12 at 7 p.m. in the Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing, admission $10 donation.
Registration for Summer and Fall semesters is underway, with Summer classes starting May 24 and Fall classes starting Aug. 18. Classes are available in full, mini terms and flex start terms with options for on campus classes during the day and evening as well as hybrid and online.
