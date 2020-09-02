Wallace State

Wallace State Community College congratulates the 198 students named to the President’s List and Dean’s List for the summer 2020 semester. To earn a spot on the Wallace State President’s List, students must maintain a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while taking a course load of 12 or more hours. Placement on the Dean’s List is awarded to students maintaining a 3.5 GPA or higher while also taking a course load of at least 12 hours. The summer semester recognition is especially meaningful given the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

President’s List

Addison: Holli White

Albertville: Hunter Miller, Devin Tucker

Arab: Dakota Bonner, Gloriannah Phillips, Hunter Prosser, Kimberly Rivas, Bryan Vanegas, Tyler Wallace

Bessemer: Steven Pahos

Birmingham: Bridget Savage

Blountsville: Madison Butts, Miranda Graves, Bobby Morris, Mario Pablo Ralios, Ben Smith

Bremen: Patrick Hollis, Jessica Johnson, Kyleigh Merring

Calera: Cisco Miculek

Chelsea: Caleb Matzer

Cleveland: Jacob Keisler

Crane Hill: Emilee Goodwin, Jeffrey Hirth

Cullman: William Crumbley, Camryn Dixon, Oliver Edge, Austin Fletcher, Jason Fowler, Mallory Golden, Noah Hobbs, Michael Keith, James Lenz, Martin Patterson, Carter Robertson, Callie Shelton, Kansas Shelton, Callie Sterling, Kimberly Walden, Duncan Warner, Lacey Watts, Christian Wilson

Decatur: Shaquira Nichols

Detroit: Laken Nichols

Double Springs: Jarett Bailey

Empire: Beverly Thompson

Eva: Chloe Hempfling

Falkville: William Parker

Fultondale: Charles Owen

Gardendale: Tesia Humphrey, Whitney Norris

Grant: Kimberly Fultz

Guntersville: Hunter Byrams

Hanceville: Sara Eskew, Stephen Rockwell, Joshua Skinner, Courtney Townson

Hartselle: Eliza Briddick, Dee McCormick, Jacob Skaggs

Hayden: Kevin Butler, Stuart Greer, Heaven Randolph, Kiera Thrasher

Holly Pond: Savannah Sivley

Huntsville: Rachel Fisher, Dillon Patel, Bailey Shaw

Jemison: Hayden Flowers

Joppa: Maira Rios-Cortes

Locust Fork: Austin Hallmark

Logan: Natalie Pearce

Madison: Bethany Lusk

Montgomery: Rodney Harris

Morris: Courtney Cline, Savannah Miller

Nauvoo: Paeton Randolph

Oneonta: Francisco Cabello, Catherine Hutchens, Meagan Painter, Wanda Schaeffler, Adrian White

Opelika: Rachel Swanson

Pinson: David Jordan

Remlap: McKenzie Maddox

Snead: Jacob Kelly

Springville: Joshua Apodaca, Mikel Cowen, Rachel Greene

Sterrett: John Hardy

Valhermoso Springs: Lauren Davis

Vinemont: Cassidy Landman, Allyson Sapp

Warrior: Stella Harris, Timothy Lawson, Zoey Scheetz, Haley Self-Tumlin

Dean’s List

Addison: Levi Meigs

Albertville: Michayla Barrett, Soledad Franco, Tristin Graham

Altoona: Micah Ogles, Michelle Smith

Arab: Russell Burdett, Lauren Durham, Logan Pentecost, Dawson Stone

Athens: Miranda Ezell, Madison Hughes

Baileyton: Cory Pritchett, Connor Tipton

Birmingham: Tyler Minor, Jeremy Stanfield

Blountsville: Deysi Rodriguez

Bremen: Desmarie Moore, Savanna Taylor, Mary-Katherine Woodard

Cullman: T'iera Brooks, Olivia Cowan, Victoria Crenshaw, Garret Dyle, Rebecca Hodo, Olivia Hudson, Jacob Oliver, Niraliben Patel, Jason Phillips, Krystn Pruett, Christy Scott, Khonstance Seagroves

Decatur: Michael Matthews, Kalyn Stackhouse

Dora: Hayden Eddings, Dan'L Gibson

Double Springs: Abbigail Taylor

Eclectic: Rhianna Lumpkin

Eva: Leslie McNeal

Falkville: Victoria Braswell, Holli Potts, Alexis Weeks

Florence: Destanie Reed

Gardendale: Quanderrious Dansby, Savannah Holliyan

Guntersville: Chelsey Yates

Hanceville: Mary Teresa Cabrera, Danis Castro, Kristin Hart, Stephanie Lara-Herrera, Whitney Maddux, Kendra Moore, Casey Morgan, Bryant Simmons

Hartselle: Lauren Fowler

Hayden: Demico Fields, Steven Wadsworth

Hazel Green: Laila Al-Hammadi

Hokes Bluff: Dylan Teague

Horton: Dylan Brockman

Huntsville: Drennan Holliday

Joppa: Lauren Walker

Kimberly: Connor Jenkins, Katie Russell

Lacey's Spring: Kelsey Borden, Mathew Ary

Logan: Esther Dake, Allison Huckeba

Morris: Sawyer Swindle

Mt Olive: Ciara Edwards, Chandler Mims

Muscle Shoals: Payton Allen

Nauvoo: Hannah West

Oneonta: Lucas Hartzog, Miranda Hodges, Skylar Kyle, Victoria New, Alandra Simrell

Parrish: Tanner Dawson

Pinson: Mckinzie Cruce, Christopher Crum, Zack Kopp, Michael Tye

Remlap: Kelli Borella

Russellville: Emily Mansell

Sheffield: Peyton Montgomery

Springville: Jackson Hendrix

Toney: Harlie McClelland

Trussville: Danielle DeLuca, Blake McKellar

Union Grove: Spencer Ponder

Vinemont: Yulissa Dios, Mikaylee Goodwin, Kolton Sapp, Jackeline Suarez

Warrior: Hannah Goodwin, Heather Lawrence, Isaac Martin, Adam Myrick

Winfield: Chandler Palmer

Augusta, MI: Devin Reed

