Wallace State Community College congratulates the 198 students named to the President’s List and Dean’s List for the summer 2020 semester. To earn a spot on the Wallace State President’s List, students must maintain a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while taking a course load of 12 or more hours. Placement on the Dean’s List is awarded to students maintaining a 3.5 GPA or higher while also taking a course load of at least 12 hours. The summer semester recognition is especially meaningful given the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
President’s List
Addison: Holli White
Albertville: Hunter Miller, Devin Tucker
Arab: Dakota Bonner, Gloriannah Phillips, Hunter Prosser, Kimberly Rivas, Bryan Vanegas, Tyler Wallace
Bessemer: Steven Pahos
Birmingham: Bridget Savage
Blountsville: Madison Butts, Miranda Graves, Bobby Morris, Mario Pablo Ralios, Ben Smith
Bremen: Patrick Hollis, Jessica Johnson, Kyleigh Merring
Calera: Cisco Miculek
Chelsea: Caleb Matzer
Cleveland: Jacob Keisler
Crane Hill: Emilee Goodwin, Jeffrey Hirth
Cullman: William Crumbley, Camryn Dixon, Oliver Edge, Austin Fletcher, Jason Fowler, Mallory Golden, Noah Hobbs, Michael Keith, James Lenz, Martin Patterson, Carter Robertson, Callie Shelton, Kansas Shelton, Callie Sterling, Kimberly Walden, Duncan Warner, Lacey Watts, Christian Wilson
Decatur: Shaquira Nichols
Detroit: Laken Nichols
Double Springs: Jarett Bailey
Empire: Beverly Thompson
Eva: Chloe Hempfling
Falkville: William Parker
Fultondale: Charles Owen
Gardendale: Tesia Humphrey, Whitney Norris
Grant: Kimberly Fultz
Guntersville: Hunter Byrams
Hanceville: Sara Eskew, Stephen Rockwell, Joshua Skinner, Courtney Townson
Hartselle: Eliza Briddick, Dee McCormick, Jacob Skaggs
Hayden: Kevin Butler, Stuart Greer, Heaven Randolph, Kiera Thrasher
Holly Pond: Savannah Sivley
Huntsville: Rachel Fisher, Dillon Patel, Bailey Shaw
Jemison: Hayden Flowers
Joppa: Maira Rios-Cortes
Locust Fork: Austin Hallmark
Logan: Natalie Pearce
Madison: Bethany Lusk
Montgomery: Rodney Harris
Morris: Courtney Cline, Savannah Miller
Nauvoo: Paeton Randolph
Oneonta: Francisco Cabello, Catherine Hutchens, Meagan Painter, Wanda Schaeffler, Adrian White
Opelika: Rachel Swanson
Pinson: David Jordan
Remlap: McKenzie Maddox
Snead: Jacob Kelly
Springville: Joshua Apodaca, Mikel Cowen, Rachel Greene
Sterrett: John Hardy
Valhermoso Springs: Lauren Davis
Vinemont: Cassidy Landman, Allyson Sapp
Warrior: Stella Harris, Timothy Lawson, Zoey Scheetz, Haley Self-Tumlin
Dean’s List
Addison: Levi Meigs
Albertville: Michayla Barrett, Soledad Franco, Tristin Graham
Altoona: Micah Ogles, Michelle Smith
Arab: Russell Burdett, Lauren Durham, Logan Pentecost, Dawson Stone
Athens: Miranda Ezell, Madison Hughes
Baileyton: Cory Pritchett, Connor Tipton
Birmingham: Tyler Minor, Jeremy Stanfield
Blountsville: Deysi Rodriguez
Bremen: Desmarie Moore, Savanna Taylor, Mary-Katherine Woodard
Cullman: T'iera Brooks, Olivia Cowan, Victoria Crenshaw, Garret Dyle, Rebecca Hodo, Olivia Hudson, Jacob Oliver, Niraliben Patel, Jason Phillips, Krystn Pruett, Christy Scott, Khonstance Seagroves
Decatur: Michael Matthews, Kalyn Stackhouse
Dora: Hayden Eddings, Dan'L Gibson
Double Springs: Abbigail Taylor
Eclectic: Rhianna Lumpkin
Eva: Leslie McNeal
Falkville: Victoria Braswell, Holli Potts, Alexis Weeks
Florence: Destanie Reed
Gardendale: Quanderrious Dansby, Savannah Holliyan
Guntersville: Chelsey Yates
Hanceville: Mary Teresa Cabrera, Danis Castro, Kristin Hart, Stephanie Lara-Herrera, Whitney Maddux, Kendra Moore, Casey Morgan, Bryant Simmons
Hartselle: Lauren Fowler
Hayden: Demico Fields, Steven Wadsworth
Hazel Green: Laila Al-Hammadi
Hokes Bluff: Dylan Teague
Horton: Dylan Brockman
Huntsville: Drennan Holliday
Joppa: Lauren Walker
Kimberly: Connor Jenkins, Katie Russell
Lacey's Spring: Kelsey Borden, Mathew Ary
Logan: Esther Dake, Allison Huckeba
Morris: Sawyer Swindle
Mt Olive: Ciara Edwards, Chandler Mims
Muscle Shoals: Payton Allen
Nauvoo: Hannah West
Oneonta: Lucas Hartzog, Miranda Hodges, Skylar Kyle, Victoria New, Alandra Simrell
Parrish: Tanner Dawson
Pinson: Mckinzie Cruce, Christopher Crum, Zack Kopp, Michael Tye
Remlap: Kelli Borella
Russellville: Emily Mansell
Sheffield: Peyton Montgomery
Springville: Jackson Hendrix
Toney: Harlie McClelland
Trussville: Danielle DeLuca, Blake McKellar
Union Grove: Spencer Ponder
Vinemont: Yulissa Dios, Mikaylee Goodwin, Kolton Sapp, Jackeline Suarez
Warrior: Hannah Goodwin, Heather Lawrence, Isaac Martin, Adam Myrick
Winfield: Chandler Palmer
Augusta, MI: Devin Reed
