Wallace State Community College congratulates the 241 students named to the President’s List and Dean’s List for the Summer 2021 semester. To earn a spot on the Wallace State President’s List, students must maintain a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while taking a course load of 12 or more hours. Placement on the Dean’s List is awarded to students maintaining a 3.5 GPA or higher while also taking a course load of at least 12 hours.

President’s List

The Summer 2021 President’s List includes 112 students:

Albertville: Aryn Danielle Adams, Jerardo M. Rodriquez, Caitlyn Danielle Vandiver

Altoona: Adan Rodriguez

Arab: Russell Lee Burdett, Emily Amanda Couch, Kimberly Rivas, Logan Ramsey Tidmore

Athens: Mackenzie Kristen Davis, Katie Marie Harris

Baileyton: Jonathan Eli Barber, Harrison Samuel Leader

Bessemer: Harrison Samuel Leader

Birmingham: Tyler Vontrell Minor, Kevin Dwayne Spencer

Blountsville: Grace Anne Battles, Alma Delia Ruiz

Boaz: Alex Daniel Munoz

Bremen: Nathan Blake Hannah

Calera: Davis Troy Falkner

Centerpoint: Marlene Martinez Jimenez

Chelsea: Paige Ainsley Gardner, Mary Ruth Gregg

Cleveland: Kannon Luke Blalock, Oscar Randall Jett, Jacob Calvin Keisler

Columbiana: Juddson Wayne Raia

Crane Hill: Melissa Anne Brant, David Keith Drummond, Jeffrey Raymond Hirth

Cullman: Matthew Brock, Charis M. Childers, Kennedy McCall Cooper, Travis Dunagan, Dylan T. Earnest, Devin J. Eddleman, Oliver Rhyne Edge, Hannah Mae Elliott, Jason Adam Fowler, Wendy Marie Gold, Jaclyn Alexandria Haga, Rachael Michelle Henderson, Miguel A. Landa-Morales, Lillian Grace Lanier, Bobby J. Noles, James C. Shavers, Kansas Michelle Shelton, Delena Kay Smith, Jordan B. Tanner

Danville: Cara M. Jewellson

Dawson: Clinton Cole Shirley

Decatur: Anna Marie Campbell, Sean Cole Perejda

Dora: Alexis Leigh Knight

Double Springs: Brooklyn Jade Hosford

Eva: Taylor B. Dudley

Falkville: Matthew Leonard White

Fultondale: Camden Michael Davis

Gadsden: Ariel Kay Hall

Gardendale: Lauren Faith Brown, Quanderrious Marquise Dansby, Noah Hudson Garst, Caleb I. Moore

Goshen: Reid Michael Knighten

Gulf Shores: Madeline McCall Jones

Guntersville: Chandler Miles Phillips

Haleyville: Wesley K. Donaldson

Hanceville: Yeniveth Marlin Benitez, Carolyn Ann Hall, Jacob Pierce McCaffrey, Brandon Allen Moore, Chrystal R. Ray, Joshua David Skinner, Alexa Marian Whitlock

Hartselle: Reagan Grace Corder, Jennifer Diane Lucas, Allison Marie Mayfield, Zachary Miller

Hayden: Layna M. Box, Mary Contreras, Madalyn G. Cook, Eric Phillips, Steven Seth Wadsworth

Huntsville: Micah Allen Thomas

Jasper: Marissa Danielle Landers

Kimberly: Kaitlyn Louise Hill

Leeds: Oris Jarek Andrade

Logan: Natalie Brooke Pearce

Morris: Geoffrey A. Turner

Moulton: Justin Allen Smith

Mount Olive: Noah A. Phillips

Northport: Kelton Ray Breeding

Oneonta: Ryan Kyle Campbell, John E. Hand, Ernie Pantoja Rodriguez

Phenix City: Rachelle Deandra Jordan

Rainbow City: Raymond D. Spangler

Scottsboro: Michael Robert Burton

Sheffield: Sydney Erin McGregory

Somerville: Narayana Edgar Amaya-Taylor

Springville: Timothy Paul Cosby

Trafford: Kaleb Joshua Calvert

Trussville: Harrison Taylor Jones, Tracy Robert Patigayon

Tuscaloosa: Brianna Lishell Tinker

Vinemont: Henry Dawson Culver, Joseph E. Timbs

Warrior: Robert C. Bencko, Presley Zane Brooks, Garrett Allen Wilson Cleghorn, Mariette Louise Hutchinson, Adam Killian, Savannah Kathryn Sinclair, Grant Jeffrey Wiley

Woodville: Chloe Mae Putman

Dean’s List

The Summer 2021 Dean’s List includes 129 students:

Albertville: Ethan R Bridges, Kaleb J. Lawson, Emma McKenzi McGee, Benjamin C Rains, Jackson Lee Scott, Devin Blake Tucker, Anna-Scott Roslene Woods

Arab: John Evans Thrower, Catherine Mackenzie Walls, Colton B. White

Arley: Karli Bartlett Lee

Athens: Karla Ann Hildebrand, Mary Sullivan Johnston

Baileyton: Blake L. Boyles, Whitney Nicole Faulkner

Birmingham: Brendon K. Hatcher, Jeremy Cameron Hill, Adreion Marcell Shaw, Jordan Claire Stewart, Abbey Lauren Stivender

Blountsville: Chloe Celeste Cruz, Nicolas Padron, Ethan Isaiah Williams

Cleveland: William Mason Adcock, Juan Castro, Savannah F. Royster

Collinsville: Laura Elizabeth Graham

Cottondale: David Allen Westbrook

Crane Hill: Emma N. Brock, Lauren Abigail Burrow

Cullman: Riley Bain Adams, Isaac Matthew Bozeman, Kyle H. Chandler, Robert Eugene Combs, William Brent Drummond, Eva T. Duke, Matthew Shawn Dunagan, Andrei A. Gouchtchine, Jeffrey Taylor Hale, Jurni Jazzmin Hoffman, Ally M. Hogeland, Hannah Faith Key, Clint Wilson Lamar, Kelson T. Moore, Alexis Shea Perry, Drake Thomas Speakman, Lacy Danielle Springer, Levi Jackson Swann, Mallory Layne Walker, Caleb Brant Williams

Danville: Murl Lyn Sims

Deatsville: Emily Rose Edwards

Decatur: Kira M. Brown, Ashley Nicole Clem, Kayla Lauren Dudley, Cassie Allison Stone

Dora: Katie Lauren English

Enterprise: Alicia Nichole Gardner

Eva: Amy Elizabeth Bogle

Fairfield: Joshua Kahleb Taite

Falkville: Lisa Marie Cole, Shelby S. Ricketts

Fultondale: Taylor Paige Hallmark, Ronald Ray Rice

Gadsden: Amber Nicole Walters

Gardendale: Makenzie Grace Latham, Jonathan Russell Schroeder

Guntersville: William Dewayne Kirkland, David Alan Nance

Hanceville: Hogan Sea Armstrong, Tristian Du Plessis, Mallory Autumn Hammock, Maci Isabella Faith Howell, Noelia E. Palma Amadore, Phillip Dylan Rivers, Audrey Eileen Strickland

Hartselle: Amber Michelle Davis, Faith Elizabeth Harrison, Courtney Leann Pepper, Brock Howell White

Hayden: Martin Tyler Irvin, Jake Devoy Lewis

Henagar: Noah Hunter Wright

Horton: Brenda N. Ocegueda

Houston: Natalie Jade Jefferson

Jacksonville: Mary Ellen Norred

Jasper: Temperance La'Shun Chatman

Joppa: Justin Carl Lee Manuel

Locust Fork: Tyler A. Cox, Devin Ray Pavolini, Justin Waldrop

Logan: Brandon Clent Blackwood, Josey Lynn Gammon, Karla Nicole Stone

Madison: Angela Grace Marshburn

Moulton: Macy Roxanna Montgomery

New Market: Carly L. Brady

Odenville: Bayleigh Ashlin Arnold

Oneonta: Dawson Michael Cole, Caleb Cornelius, Jermey Wayne Harris, Elizabeth Ashley Harvey, James E. McAnnally, Jordan Olivia Smith

Opelika: Emma Grace Scullen

Parrish: Gracyn Malia Cooper

Pell City: Hannah Rose Boone

Pinson: Christopher Tyrone Crum, Zack Kopp, Michael Joshua Tye

Pisgah: Makayla Alexandria Kirby

Rainbow City: Whittney Brooke Smith

Remlap: Madison Alexis Sorrell

Rogersville: Morgan Catherine White

Spruce Pine: Chloe Denise Roberson

Trussville: Nicholas Scott Giangrosso

Tuscumbia: Autumn Faith Prince, Baileigh Jo Terry

Vinemont: Kole Delane Bartlett, Tyler D. Cutcher, Bailey Lane Richey, Zackary William Rocca, Kayla M. Watts

Warrior: Christi Embry Gillis, Jessie A. Thomas

Lawrenceville, GA: Talaiyah Marie Wallace

Jonesville, LA: Tyzhane Tachira Fisher

Ardmore TN: Elizabeth Grace Davis

Lawrenceburg TN: Abigail Grace Cozart

For more information about Wallace State, visit wallacestate.edu or call 256.352.8000.

0
0
0
0
0

