Wallace State Community College congratulates the 241 students named to the President’s List and Dean’s List for the Summer 2021 semester. To earn a spot on the Wallace State President’s List, students must maintain a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while taking a course load of 12 or more hours. Placement on the Dean’s List is awarded to students maintaining a 3.5 GPA or higher while also taking a course load of at least 12 hours.
President’s List
The Summer 2021 President’s List includes 112 students:
Albertville: Aryn Danielle Adams, Jerardo M. Rodriquez, Caitlyn Danielle Vandiver
Altoona: Adan Rodriguez
Arab: Russell Lee Burdett, Emily Amanda Couch, Kimberly Rivas, Logan Ramsey Tidmore
Athens: Mackenzie Kristen Davis, Katie Marie Harris
Baileyton: Jonathan Eli Barber, Harrison Samuel Leader
Bessemer: Harrison Samuel Leader
Birmingham: Tyler Vontrell Minor, Kevin Dwayne Spencer
Blountsville: Grace Anne Battles, Alma Delia Ruiz
Boaz: Alex Daniel Munoz
Bremen: Nathan Blake Hannah
Calera: Davis Troy Falkner
Centerpoint: Marlene Martinez Jimenez
Chelsea: Paige Ainsley Gardner, Mary Ruth Gregg
Cleveland: Kannon Luke Blalock, Oscar Randall Jett, Jacob Calvin Keisler
Columbiana: Juddson Wayne Raia
Crane Hill: Melissa Anne Brant, David Keith Drummond, Jeffrey Raymond Hirth
Cullman: Matthew Brock, Charis M. Childers, Kennedy McCall Cooper, Travis Dunagan, Dylan T. Earnest, Devin J. Eddleman, Oliver Rhyne Edge, Hannah Mae Elliott, Jason Adam Fowler, Wendy Marie Gold, Jaclyn Alexandria Haga, Rachael Michelle Henderson, Miguel A. Landa-Morales, Lillian Grace Lanier, Bobby J. Noles, James C. Shavers, Kansas Michelle Shelton, Delena Kay Smith, Jordan B. Tanner
Danville: Cara M. Jewellson
Dawson: Clinton Cole Shirley
Decatur: Anna Marie Campbell, Sean Cole Perejda
Dora: Alexis Leigh Knight
Double Springs: Brooklyn Jade Hosford
Eva: Taylor B. Dudley
Falkville: Matthew Leonard White
Fultondale: Camden Michael Davis
Gadsden: Ariel Kay Hall
Gardendale: Lauren Faith Brown, Quanderrious Marquise Dansby, Noah Hudson Garst, Caleb I. Moore
Goshen: Reid Michael Knighten
Gulf Shores: Madeline McCall Jones
Guntersville: Chandler Miles Phillips
Haleyville: Wesley K. Donaldson
Hanceville: Yeniveth Marlin Benitez, Carolyn Ann Hall, Jacob Pierce McCaffrey, Brandon Allen Moore, Chrystal R. Ray, Joshua David Skinner, Alexa Marian Whitlock
Hartselle: Reagan Grace Corder, Jennifer Diane Lucas, Allison Marie Mayfield, Zachary Miller
Hayden: Layna M. Box, Mary Contreras, Madalyn G. Cook, Eric Phillips, Steven Seth Wadsworth
Huntsville: Micah Allen Thomas
Jasper: Marissa Danielle Landers
Kimberly: Kaitlyn Louise Hill
Leeds: Oris Jarek Andrade
Logan: Natalie Brooke Pearce
Morris: Geoffrey A. Turner
Moulton: Justin Allen Smith
Mount Olive: Noah A. Phillips
Northport: Kelton Ray Breeding
Oneonta: Ryan Kyle Campbell, John E. Hand, Ernie Pantoja Rodriguez
Phenix City: Rachelle Deandra Jordan
Rainbow City: Raymond D. Spangler
Scottsboro: Michael Robert Burton
Sheffield: Sydney Erin McGregory
Somerville: Narayana Edgar Amaya-Taylor
Springville: Timothy Paul Cosby
Trafford: Kaleb Joshua Calvert
Trussville: Harrison Taylor Jones, Tracy Robert Patigayon
Tuscaloosa: Brianna Lishell Tinker
Vinemont: Henry Dawson Culver, Joseph E. Timbs
Warrior: Robert C. Bencko, Presley Zane Brooks, Garrett Allen Wilson Cleghorn, Mariette Louise Hutchinson, Adam Killian, Savannah Kathryn Sinclair, Grant Jeffrey Wiley
Woodville: Chloe Mae Putman
Dean’s List
The Summer 2021 Dean’s List includes 129 students:
Albertville: Ethan R Bridges, Kaleb J. Lawson, Emma McKenzi McGee, Benjamin C Rains, Jackson Lee Scott, Devin Blake Tucker, Anna-Scott Roslene Woods
Arab: John Evans Thrower, Catherine Mackenzie Walls, Colton B. White
Arley: Karli Bartlett Lee
Athens: Karla Ann Hildebrand, Mary Sullivan Johnston
Baileyton: Blake L. Boyles, Whitney Nicole Faulkner
Birmingham: Brendon K. Hatcher, Jeremy Cameron Hill, Adreion Marcell Shaw, Jordan Claire Stewart, Abbey Lauren Stivender
Blountsville: Chloe Celeste Cruz, Nicolas Padron, Ethan Isaiah Williams
Cleveland: William Mason Adcock, Juan Castro, Savannah F. Royster
Collinsville: Laura Elizabeth Graham
Cottondale: David Allen Westbrook
Crane Hill: Emma N. Brock, Lauren Abigail Burrow
Cullman: Riley Bain Adams, Isaac Matthew Bozeman, Kyle H. Chandler, Robert Eugene Combs, William Brent Drummond, Eva T. Duke, Matthew Shawn Dunagan, Andrei A. Gouchtchine, Jeffrey Taylor Hale, Jurni Jazzmin Hoffman, Ally M. Hogeland, Hannah Faith Key, Clint Wilson Lamar, Kelson T. Moore, Alexis Shea Perry, Drake Thomas Speakman, Lacy Danielle Springer, Levi Jackson Swann, Mallory Layne Walker, Caleb Brant Williams
Danville: Murl Lyn Sims
Deatsville: Emily Rose Edwards
Decatur: Kira M. Brown, Ashley Nicole Clem, Kayla Lauren Dudley, Cassie Allison Stone
Dora: Katie Lauren English
Enterprise: Alicia Nichole Gardner
Eva: Amy Elizabeth Bogle
Fairfield: Joshua Kahleb Taite
Falkville: Lisa Marie Cole, Shelby S. Ricketts
Fultondale: Taylor Paige Hallmark, Ronald Ray Rice
Gadsden: Amber Nicole Walters
Gardendale: Makenzie Grace Latham, Jonathan Russell Schroeder
Guntersville: William Dewayne Kirkland, David Alan Nance
Hanceville: Hogan Sea Armstrong, Tristian Du Plessis, Mallory Autumn Hammock, Maci Isabella Faith Howell, Noelia E. Palma Amadore, Phillip Dylan Rivers, Audrey Eileen Strickland
Hartselle: Amber Michelle Davis, Faith Elizabeth Harrison, Courtney Leann Pepper, Brock Howell White
Hayden: Martin Tyler Irvin, Jake Devoy Lewis
Henagar: Noah Hunter Wright
Horton: Brenda N. Ocegueda
Houston: Natalie Jade Jefferson
Jacksonville: Mary Ellen Norred
Jasper: Temperance La'Shun Chatman
Joppa: Justin Carl Lee Manuel
Locust Fork: Tyler A. Cox, Devin Ray Pavolini, Justin Waldrop
Logan: Brandon Clent Blackwood, Josey Lynn Gammon, Karla Nicole Stone
Madison: Angela Grace Marshburn
Moulton: Macy Roxanna Montgomery
New Market: Carly L. Brady
Odenville: Bayleigh Ashlin Arnold
Oneonta: Dawson Michael Cole, Caleb Cornelius, Jermey Wayne Harris, Elizabeth Ashley Harvey, James E. McAnnally, Jordan Olivia Smith
Opelika: Emma Grace Scullen
Parrish: Gracyn Malia Cooper
Pell City: Hannah Rose Boone
Pinson: Christopher Tyrone Crum, Zack Kopp, Michael Joshua Tye
Pisgah: Makayla Alexandria Kirby
Rainbow City: Whittney Brooke Smith
Remlap: Madison Alexis Sorrell
Rogersville: Morgan Catherine White
Spruce Pine: Chloe Denise Roberson
Trussville: Nicholas Scott Giangrosso
Tuscumbia: Autumn Faith Prince, Baileigh Jo Terry
Vinemont: Kole Delane Bartlett, Tyler D. Cutcher, Bailey Lane Richey, Zackary William Rocca, Kayla M. Watts
Warrior: Christi Embry Gillis, Jessie A. Thomas
Lawrenceville, GA: Talaiyah Marie Wallace
Jonesville, LA: Tyzhane Tachira Fisher
Ardmore TN: Elizabeth Grace Davis
Lawrenceburg TN: Abigail Grace Cozart
For more information about Wallace State, visit wallacestate.edu or call 256.352.8000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.