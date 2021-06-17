Wallace State Community College’s Future Foundation has received a grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority Natural Resources Community Outreach program to purchase 20 One-Stream brand waste containers to place around campus, a project sponsored by the College’s Healthy Campus, Healthy Earth Committee, to encourage recycling and to promote environmental education on campus.
“This is a positive step in helping our students and employees become better stewards of our campus and to help preserve our natural resources,” said Dr. Susan O’Rear, psychology instructor and chair of the committee. “I would like to thank Anna Beard and Kristi Barnett for their initiative regarding the grant.”
The new containers will be placed next to existing recycling bins in public access points across campus, including at the athletics venues, theatres, near the ponds, walking tails and disc golf holes, in addition to the most highly trafficked areas on campus. These new bins will be clearly-marked “Trash Only” with information help students and visitors recognize the difference between trash and recyclables.
The Healthy Campus, Healthy Earth Committee supports environmental education on campus, oversees the recycling policies and procedures, and annually hosts campus and student events, such as a recent Earth Day-Arbor Day celebration.
