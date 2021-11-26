Wallace State Community College will receive five additional years of funding from the U.S. Department of Education for the school’s Talent Search program. The award is expected to total $2.4 million.
Wallace State’s Talent Search program serves students from 15 high schools throughout the college’s service area, providing them with an opportunity to prosper in higher education.
“Talent Search is an extremely integral program for the communities and high schools Wallace State serves. We prioritize first-generation, low-income students from grades 9-12, who might not have the adequate resources available to succeed and welcome others interested in the program. Our Talent Search counselors connect with students on an individual basis and assess what’s meaningful to them. We work to help them achieve their goals and dreams and try to give them a pathway to a better future through career planning,” said Todd Abbott, Director of Wallace State’s Educational Talent Search. “We’re grateful this program has been funded for five more years. It’s an essential component for all involved with the program.”
Talent Search is one of seven Federal TRIO programs that provides educational services to individuals. Wallace State also offers the TRIO program and Student Support Services (SSS), which assists students already enrolled in postsecondary education. Talent Search participants in high school may ultimately become SSS students in college.
While enrolled in the Talent Search program through Wallace State, students receive academic advising and career exploration assessments; assistance with financial aid processes (FAFSA); college admission assistance; guidance with scholarship applications; ACT prep opportunities; financial literacy tips; test-taking skills; social/emotional skills guidance; and the chance to visit multiple colleges and enjoy cultural trips; among other activities.
The Talent Search group recently enjoyed a cultural trip to Tennessee, visiting Ruby Falls and the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga.
For more information on the Talent Search program, contact Abbott at 256.352.8258 or by email at todd.abbott@wallacestate.edu or visit wallacestate.edu/talent-search
