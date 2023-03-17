Wallace State Community College’s Alpha Chi Tau Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society was recently recognized for achieving the designation as a REACH chapter.
The Wallace State chapter is one of 294 chapters recognized nationwide by Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society for their efforts to bring life-changing benefits and opportunities of PTK membership to even more students on their campuses in 2022.
The REACH rewards program encourages membership by rewarding chapters who achieve or exceed 15 percent for their membership acceptance rate. Wallace State’s PTK chapter achieved a 21 percent membership acceptance rate in 2022.
“One of the greatest strengths of the Alpha Chi Tau chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at WSCC is our membership acceptance rate,” said PTK sponsor Brandon Smith. “Students benefit greatly from accepting membership into Phi Theta Kappa. There are numerous scholarship opportunities for members who transfer to four-year institutions. Phi Theta Kappa offers sophisticated programming for students who are interested in advancing their resumé and making themselves attractive to four-year universities. Equally important, being a member of Phi Theta Kappa provides the member with the opportunity to enhance their leadership skills, develop long-lasting peer relationships, and participate in service projects that affect the college campus and community.”
For a student to be eligible for membership into Phi Theta Kappa, they must have completed 12 credit hours of non-developmental course work and achieved a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
“Congratulations to all of Wallace State students who earned an invitation to join Phi Theta Kappa and helped the organization achieve REACH status,” said Kristen Holmes, Vice President for Students. “Their participation provides them with many benefits, both for educationally and socially.”
The Beta Delta Chi Chapter at Cabarrus College of Health Sciences’ Concord Campus in North Carolina saw the highest percentage of eligible students become Phi Theta Kappa members last year. Also, over half of all Tennessee chapters were designated 2023 REACH chapters.
The recognition is part of PTK’s REACH Rewards program, which celebrates and rewards Phi Theta Kappa chapters excelling in membership development by achieving exceptionally high rates of membership acceptance in the 2022 calendar year.
“Community colleges are centers of development, growth, and quality education, and PTK celebrates the achievements of community college students and creates an environment that encourages learning and success,” said PTK President and CEO Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner said. “PTK membership engages students beyond the classroom in academic and service learning. By increasing student engagement, we increase rates of student success.”
A full 91 percent of Phi Theta Kappa members will complete an associate degree or transfer to a four-year college, compared to just 31 percent of students nationally. Members have access to millions of dollars in scholarships — $1.5 million in competitive scholarships through the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation and more than $246 million in transfer scholarships to over 850 four-year colleges through PTK Connect.