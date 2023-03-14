Almost 100 Wallace State Community College students were inducted in the college’s Alpha Chi Tau Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) International Honor Society.
Membership in Phi Theta Kappa is extended by invitation only. To be eligible, a student must be enrolled in an associate-degree program, have completed at least 12 hours of college-level course work leading to an associate degree, have a grade point average of 3.5 or better, exhibit good moral character, and possess recognized leadership qualities.
The members of Alpha Chi Tau participate in mentoring programs with at-risk students in area high schools, tutorial relationships with Wallace State students, community-service projects in Cullman County and in neighboring counties, and programs sponsored by Wallace State and other institutions to promote academic enrichment.
Membership also opens opportunity for PTK scholarships as the student moves on to four-year universities. Students are inducted twice a year, during the spring and fall semesters. PTK members are eligible for commencement honors during the college’s annual graduation ceremonies.
The Wallace State Alpha Chi Tau Chapter recently received the designation as a REACH Chapter, which honors programs that excel in membership development. The designation is part of the national Phi Theta Kappa REACH Reward program.
Students inducted into PTK for the Spring 2023 semester include:
Altoona: Lizbeth Reyna-Delgado
Arab: Allie Hayes, Trevor Samuel Hinds, Diana Sanchez, Arlin Itzel Valentin-Arreguin
Arley: Nicholas Perez
Athens: Emily Cortez
Baileyton: Dakota McDaniel
Birmingham: Mia Grace McGiboney
Blountsville: Macy Jewel Kelley, Kylie Wilson
Bremen: Julia Kennedy Weathers
Cleveland: Jenna Adams, Luke Ellis, Destiny Hill, Stone Hudson, Logan Washburn
Crane Hill: Amber Burden
Cullman: Isaiah Boyd, Brody Calvert, Victoria Faith Hudson, Anna Martin, Maddie Elisabeth McKenney, Vivian Moody, Jordan R. Moore, Andrew Dalton Payne, Lauren Quebedeaux, Krislyn Brooke Scroggins, Dawson Simmons, Rhianna Tysinger
Dora: Peyton Rouse
Double Springs: Amy Gigis
Eastaboga: Emma Ray
Eldridge: Brandy N. Tidwell
Empire: Cynthia Putman
Eva: Amanda Harder
Falkville: Michael Thomas Foust, Kendall Harbison, Melanie Webster
Flat Rock: Hannah Paige Duncan
Flomaton: Jonathan Moore
Gadsden: Alexis Valentine
Gardendale: Joseph C. Herold, Summer L. Hogeland, Taylor Sisson
Guntersville: Lilly Brown, Sarah Hope Harrell
Hamilton: L Eli Jackson
Hanceville: Gracie A. Barksdale, Hunter Lynne Coleman, Sydney Reese Hughes, Lexie Luders, Victoria Ozio, Nathanael B. Snapp, Taz Whaley
Hartselle: Alyssa Berry, Sierra Free, Jordan Nicole Pepper
Hayden: Jessica Michelle Hallmark, Tess Hammond
Helena: Tatum West
Hoover: Aidan Haithcock
Horton: Jonathon Higgins
Huntsville: Haddy Sanneh, John Allen Stogner, William Varmette
Jasper: Hadlee Cora Isabel Freeman
Kimberly: Cameron Blake Lecroy
Lester: Faith Craig
Linden: Trinity Wilkinson
Locust Fork: Anna Washburn
Moody: Sarah Bennett
Morris: Audrey Quick, Madeline Snow
Moulton: Lillyanna Cartee
Mt. Olive: Max Giovino
Muscle Shoals: Samuel Almon, Noah K. Toney
Oneonta: Katelyn M. Adkins, Katelyn Glover, Garrett Holt, Abigail Laura Navarro
Pinson: Nora Claire Rosner
Prattville: Adrianna Sides
Remlap: Rebecca Avalos, Emily Delgado Duarte
Somerville: Maliheh Bond, Brooke Robinson, Justin Smith
Southside: James Luke Holcombe
Trafford: Hallie Alexandria Nabors
Union Grove: Mingyue Tian
Vinemont: Emma Brooke Guthrie, Briana L. Harshman
Warrior: Elizabeth Chapman, Makayla Freeman, Silas K. Miller, Connor E. Rush
Water Valley, Miss.: Joanna Sydney Epes
For more information about PTK, contact sponsor Brandon Smith at 256-352-8207, brandon.smith@wallacestate.edu or visit wallacestate.edu/student-life.
Priority registration for summer and fall semesters will begin April 3, with registration for all students on April 6. Summer 2023 classes begin May 24. Fall 2023 classes begin Aug. 18. For more information, visit www.wallacestate.edu, call 256-352-8000 or come by Lion Central in the lobby of the James C. Bailey Center Monday-Wednesday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or Friday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.