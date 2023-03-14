Alpha Chi Tau Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society

Wallace State Community College’s Alpha Chi Tau Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society recently inducted new members for the Spring 2023 semester. Around 100 students accepted the invitation to join the chapter.

Membership in Phi Theta Kappa is extended by invitation only. To be eligible, a student must be enrolled in an associate-degree program, have completed at least 12 hours of college-level course work leading to an associate degree, have a grade point average of 3.5 or better, exhibit good moral character, and possess recognized leadership qualities.

The members of Alpha Chi Tau participate in mentoring programs with at-risk students in area high schools, tutorial relationships with Wallace State students, community-service projects in Cullman County and in neighboring counties, and programs sponsored by Wallace State and other institutions to promote academic enrichment.

Membership also opens opportunity for PTK scholarships as the student moves on to four-year universities. Students are inducted twice a year, during the spring and fall semesters. PTK members are eligible for commencement honors during the college’s annual graduation ceremonies.

The Wallace State Alpha Chi Tau Chapter recently received the designation as a REACH Chapter, which honors programs that excel in membership development. The designation is part of the national Phi Theta Kappa REACH Reward program.

Students inducted into PTK for the Spring 2023 semester include:

Altoona: Lizbeth Reyna-Delgado

Arab: Allie Hayes, Trevor Samuel Hinds, Diana Sanchez, Arlin Itzel Valentin-Arreguin

Arley: Nicholas Perez

Athens: Emily Cortez

Baileyton: Dakota McDaniel

Birmingham: Mia Grace McGiboney

Blountsville: Macy Jewel Kelley, Kylie Wilson

Bremen: Julia Kennedy Weathers

Cleveland: Jenna Adams, Luke Ellis, Destiny Hill, Stone Hudson, Logan Washburn

Crane Hill: Amber Burden

Cullman: Isaiah Boyd, Brody Calvert, Victoria Faith Hudson, Anna Martin, Maddie Elisabeth McKenney, Vivian Moody, Jordan R. Moore, Andrew Dalton Payne, Lauren Quebedeaux, Krislyn Brooke Scroggins, Dawson Simmons, Rhianna Tysinger

Dora: Peyton Rouse

Double Springs: Amy Gigis

Eastaboga: Emma Ray

Eldridge: Brandy N. Tidwell

Empire: Cynthia Putman

Eva: Amanda Harder

Falkville: Michael Thomas Foust, Kendall Harbison, Melanie Webster

Flat Rock: Hannah Paige Duncan

Flomaton: Jonathan Moore

Gadsden: Alexis Valentine

Gardendale: Joseph C. Herold, Summer L. Hogeland, Taylor Sisson

Guntersville: Lilly Brown, Sarah Hope Harrell

Hamilton: L Eli Jackson

Hanceville: Gracie A. Barksdale, Hunter Lynne Coleman, Sydney Reese Hughes, Lexie Luders, Victoria Ozio, Nathanael B. Snapp, Taz Whaley

Hartselle: Alyssa Berry, Sierra Free, Jordan Nicole Pepper

Hayden: Jessica Michelle Hallmark, Tess Hammond

Helena: Tatum West

Hoover: Aidan Haithcock

Horton: Jonathon Higgins

Huntsville: Haddy Sanneh, John Allen Stogner, William Varmette

Jasper: Hadlee Cora Isabel Freeman

Kimberly: Cameron Blake Lecroy

Lester: Faith Craig

Linden: Trinity Wilkinson

Locust Fork: Anna Washburn

Moody: Sarah Bennett

Morris: Audrey Quick, Madeline Snow

Moulton: Lillyanna Cartee

Mt. Olive: Max Giovino

Muscle Shoals: Samuel Almon, Noah K. Toney

Oneonta: Katelyn M. Adkins, Katelyn Glover, Garrett Holt, Abigail Laura Navarro

Pinson: Nora Claire Rosner

Prattville: Adrianna Sides

Remlap: Rebecca Avalos, Emily Delgado Duarte

Somerville: Maliheh Bond, Brooke Robinson, Justin Smith

Southside: James Luke Holcombe

Trafford: Hallie Alexandria Nabors

Union Grove: Mingyue Tian

Vinemont: Emma Brooke Guthrie, Briana L. Harshman

Warrior: Elizabeth Chapman, Makayla Freeman, Silas K. Miller, Connor E. Rush

Water Valley, Miss.: Joanna Sydney Epes

For more information about PTK, contact sponsor Brandon Smith at 256-352-8207, brandon.smith@wallacestate.edu or visit wallacestate.edu/student-life.

Priority registration for summer and fall semesters will begin April 3, with registration for all students on April 6. Summer 2023 classes begin May 24. Fall 2023 classes begin Aug. 18. For more information, visit www.wallacestate.edu, call 256-352-8000 or come by Lion Central in the lobby of the James C. Bailey Center Monday-Wednesday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or Friday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

