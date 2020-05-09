Wallace State Community College hosted its first drive-thru graduation celebration on Thursday morning, recognizing its 2020 graduating class by distributing tassels and graduation covers to those in attendance.
The final graduate arrived in the most unique of ways – through FaceTime.
Collice Acoff is a General Studies graduate and a member of the Army, currently stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado. Acoff’s family drove through the celebration on his behalf, and Wallace State President Dr. Vicki Karolewics addressed Collice through FaceTime.
“It’s the first time I’ve presented a diploma virtually, and I was so honored to pronounce him a Wallace State graduate. I’m thankful for his service to our country and keeping us safe. It was an honor to share a moment like that with him. It shows how amazing technology can be,” Karolewics said.
Acoff completed his General Studies degree online.
Approximately 400 Wallace State graduates attended the celebration, which also attracted strong interaction on the college’s Facebook page. More than 16,000 individuals watched videos of the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.