Wallace State Community College crowned winners in the Intramural Pickleball league for the Spring 2023 semester. This was the first official season of intramural pickleball play.
“The students had a great time playing the games all season and meeting new friends,” said WSCC Success Advisor Dakota Nichols, who sponsored the intramural games. “We hope to do it again next spring with even more participants.”
The winning team for the season were students Huga Blasco and Lennert Lemahieu, with the runners-up of Alex Jaulin and Sebastian Gamez. Third place went to the team of Dustin Speake and sponsor Dakota Nichols. Fourth place went to Andrew Braden and Mason Reed, fifth place to Katherina Gil and Nora Rosner, and sixth place to Caroline Haigh and Carols Perez.
Other pickleball players for the season were Hadlee Freeman Korbin Register, Eli Williams, Iyen Cresens, Hudson Harden, Will McDowell, and Adrian Zavala.
The college will offer Wallyball during the month of April. Students, faculty and staff can sign up through March 31 at https://bit.ly/wscc_wallyball or by contacting Nichols at 256-352-8047 or dakota.nichols@wallacestate.edu.
Weekly volleyball games are also offered through the Wallace State Campus Ministries organizations, with games at 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday in the Wellness Center gym.