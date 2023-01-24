Wallace State Community College’s Fine and Performing Arts programs will hold scholarship auditions on Feb. 3 and March 3 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts. The auditions are open to all current and incoming students, with scholarships to be awarded starting with the Fall 2023 semester.
The Wallace State Performing Arts programs consists of vocal and instrumental ensembles, dance and theatre. Students can audition for more than one ensemble across all programs. Recipients are required to be full-time students taking 12 or more credit hours, maintain a GPA of 2.5 and meet other requirements specific to each program.
The Performing Arts programs that offer scholarships include instrumental groups: Concert Band, Jazz Band and Pep band; vocal groups: Concert Choir, Wallace State Singers and Vocal Jazz; the Allegro Dance Theatre; Wallace State Theatre. Current and future students can audition.
The ensembles perform independently as well as cooperatively in numerous productions each semester. Participation is open to all Wallace State students, regardless of their major.
Audition requirements and registration links can be found under the Performance Scholarship link at www.wallacestate.edu/fpa. Registration for auditions is encouraged but not required. Students should complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and a scholarship application before a scholarship can be distributed.
For more information contact Melissa Lawler at 256-352-8277 or melissa.lawler@wallacestate.edu.
Applications for all WSCC Scholarships will be accepted through Feb. 15. The Wallace State Future Foundation will accept applications for their scholarships through March 3. Visit www.wallacestate.edu/financial-aid for more information.
The Spring 2023 semester is currently underway. Mini Term II classes will begin March 8. Register today at www.wallacestate.edu or call 256-352-8000 for more information.