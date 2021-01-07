Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 44F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Snow may mix in. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.