Wallace State Community College is adopting a number of measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and to promote a successful fall semester. Chief among these is an emphasis on COVID-19 vaccinations.
Each student registered for Wallace State's fall semester who presents proof of completed COVID vaccination by Sept. 15, 2021, will receive a $150 cash award. These students will also be entered in a drawing to receive one of five additional $1000 cash awards.
“As an institution of higher learning, with an outstanding reputation in the health sciences, and a National Center of Excellence in Nursing, we wanted to motivate students to take this step, and to make it easy for them to do so,” said Wallace State President Dr. Vicki Karolewics.
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at the School of Nursing and Center for Science on the Wallace State Main Campus from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on August 19 for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, with the second dose given on September 9. This clinic is also open to the public. Register for the vaccination clinic in advance at https://bit.ly/wsccvaccineclinic. Walk-in appointments are also available.
“We felt it was important to show leadership on this issue and to make it clear that we stand on the side of science and the health and safety of our students and community. Vaccines are vitally important to the essential, human-centric work we do, and have been proven to save lives by preventing the severity and spread of disease,” Dr. Karolewics said.
All of the counties in Wallace State’s service area and virtually all the counties in the state have been categorized as “High Risk” by the Alabama Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control. Vaccine rates, at 34 percent. are still alarmingly low in the state and the lowest in the nation.
For Alabamians to enjoy a more normal fall this year, these numbers need to improve.
Students do not have to attend the Wallace State vaccination clinic to be eligible for the incentive. To find other convenient COVID-19 vaccination locations, visit vaccine.gov, text your ZIP to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233. Proof of a completed COVID vaccine from earlier this year also qualifies.
COVID-19 vaccinations are offered free of charge.
“Completed” or “full” vaccination is defined as having received two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
(NOTE: The two doses of the Moderna vaccine are given one month apart, and the two doses of the Pfizer vaccine are given three weeks apart, so students must plan ahead to meet this deadline.)
Wallace State’s vaccination incentives are funded by federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF) made possible through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan. An incentive will also be offered to fully vaccinated employees.
Wallace State has been designated as a Caring Campus by the Institute for Evidence-Based Change and has put in place many free resources to help students achieve success. Registration for Fall Semester is underway at wallacestate.edu. Classes begin August 19.
