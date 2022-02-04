The Wallace State Community College Genealogy program is offering several classes during the Spring 2022 semester that will allow individuals to research their family history and document it for future generations.
Upcoming classes include Genealogy and the Computer, Advanced Genealogy, Southern Genealogy and Civil War Genealogy, and will be taught by history professor Robert S. Davis. The non-credit classes are two-night sessions on a Wednesday and Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. in the basement of the Wallace State library and cost $50. These classes are offered as Continuing Education classes through the Center for Career and Workforce Development. To register contact Ashley Baker ashley.baker@wallacestate.edu 256-352-8386.
Davis also offers a three-hour intendent study college course (History 282V) for credit in researching a family tree
Wallace State Hanceville has one of the best research facilities for Family History and Genealogy in Alabama, including books, databases, files, microfilm and more. It also offers classes in researching ancestors and local history.
Davis will also conduct a series of free public presentations o on researching family pasts for the Comer Library in Sylacauga. Upcoming classes will be Friday, March 11, 1-3 p.m., Researching in the South; Friday, March 25, 1-3 p.m., Military Records and the Civil War; and Friday, April 8, 1-3 p.m., Computer Research. This program and others will also be available on Zoom and recorded. For more information, contact Catherine Dobbs 256.249.0961.
For the Alabama Humanities Council, Davis will be giving a free talk on writing your autobiography and book publishing, as well as introduction to genealogy. This program will be on April 15 at the Dothan Houston County Library. For information contact Ashley Bynum, 334.899.3121.
Wallace State’s genealogy collection in the college’s library is open free to the public with its helpful staff to answer questions. The regular hours are Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. (the staff goes home at 4:30 p.m.), Friday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call 256.352.8263 or visit www.wallacestate.edu/genealogy.
