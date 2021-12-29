Wallace State Community College’s Adult Education Department, the Center for Career and Workforce Development and select programs on campus are teaming up, beginning in January, to offer free training to any student seeking specific skills to enter the workforce.
Training is available in Automation Technician, Computer Applications, Diesel Technology, Phlebotomy and Welding. No high school diploma is required to enroll in the classes.
Students interested in the program will embark on training courses that range from four to 12 weeks and be eligible to enter the workforce upon completion. Orientation for these classes is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6 at 9 a.m.
The completed classes can be subsequently transferred as credit into respective Associate Degree programs if the student wishes to pursue their education further. Automation Technician students can continue enrollment into the Mechatronics, Electronics, and Robotics program; Computer Application students have the option to enter either the Computer Science or Business Administration degree path; Diesel Technology students can further pursue their training to earn an Associate Degree and their CDLs; Phlebotomy students can apply for the Medical Lab Technician program; and Welding students can pursue a degree in the field.
For more information about the Jan. 6 orientation, contact Tia Rutledge at 256.352.8077 or at tia.rutledge@wallacestate.edu.
For more information about Wallace State, visit wallacestate.edu.
