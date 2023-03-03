Wallace State Community College Department of Nursing Education announces classes will be offered at the Oneonta Academic Center beginning this fall.
“Increasing our offerings at the Oneonta Center to meet the community needs is something we’ve been committed to doing from the very beginning,” said WSCC President Dr. Vicki Karolewics. “We are proud to be able to offer more career training, especially in this field that provides a pathway to jobs in high demand in the health care industry and more advanced degrees in nursing.”
According to estimates in the McKinsey hospital insights study, the United States is experiencing a gap of between 200,000 to 450,000 nurses available for direct patient care, equating to a 10 to 20 percent gap. To meet this demand, the study states, the United States would need to more than double the number of new graduates entering and staying in the nursing workforce every year for the next several years. Meanwhile the average age of working nurses, according to a recent Senate hearing, is 54, with more retirements looming. The time is right for ramping up programs.
Students will be able to attend lectures and labs outlined in the first three semesters of the traditional Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) pathway. Completing those first three semesters allows students to earn the Practical Nursing certificate and sit for the licensure exam to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. Completing the next two semesters allows students to sit for the licensure exam to become a registered nurse.
“Adding Nursing classes here in Oneonta is a great service to our community,” said Lauren Wilson, director of the Oneonta Center, which also includes the Technical Center where courses in Welding, Machine Tool Technology and Mechatronics, Electronics and Robotics are offered. “Nursing classes are something that have been requested by students and area residents.”
The Wallace State Nursing Department also offers RN options through a mobility program for individuals who are interested in moving into nursing from other healthcare programs, as well as a joint admission with UAB in an ADN and BSN partnership program, and new nursing apprenticeships.
Wallace State’s Department of Nursing Education has twice been recognized as a Center of Excellence in Nursing Education by the National League for Nursing.
The Nursing program will begin taking applications for Fall 2023 admission March 15 and continue through May 15. Visit wallacestate.edu/nursing for more information or call 256-352-8199.
Priority registration for summer and fall semesters will begin April 3, with registration for all students on April 6. Summer 2023 classes begin May 24. Fall 2023 classes begin Aug. 18. For more information, visit www.wallacestate.edu, call 256.352.8000 or come by Lion Central in the lobby of the James C. Bailey Center Monday-Wednesday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or Friday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. In Oneonta, call 205.625.4020 or visit the Oneonta Academic Center Monday-Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.