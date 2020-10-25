Students and faculty with the Medical Assistant program at Wallace State Community College are celebrating Medical Assistants Recognition Week (MARWeek), as designated by the American Association of Medical Assistants® (AAMA) and in collaboration with the National Colorectal Cancer Roundtable (NCCRT). Medical assistants across the country are recognized during this special week and honored on Medical Assistants Recognition Day, Wednesday, Oct. 21.
On Wednesday class officers and instructor Lorie Strane met with Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail to witness the signing of a proclamation claiming Oct. 19-23 as Medical Assistants Recognition Week in the City of Hanceville.
Because medical assistants play a vital role in preventive screening, the AAMA is standing together with NCCRT this year to empower medical assistants to fight colorectal cancer. This year’s theme “Support Screening, Save Lives” reflects how medical assistants are in an influential position to reduce barriers to screening through practice improvements and committed action.
Medical assisting is an allied health profession whose practitioners function as members of the health care delivery team and perform administrative and clinical procedures. With their unique versatility, medical assistants are proving to be the allied health professional of choice for this decade and beyond. Medical assisting is one of the nation’s careers growing much faster than average for all occupations, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Wallace State’s CAAHEP accredited Medical Assistant program offers both certificate and degree options for students wishing to enter the field. The certificate can be completed in three semesters and the associate degree in four. Neither require prerequisite classes to be completed in advance of applying to the program. New students are accepted each fall, with applications accepted from March 1 to June 1.
For more information about Wallace State’s program, visit www.wallacestate.edu or call 256.352.8000.
The American Association of Medical Assistants is the only organization devoted exclusively to serving the professional interests and educational needs of all medical assistants. The association provides numerous services that help medical assistants put their careers on a successful and rewarding track and keep them there.
