Wallace State Community College announces more than 50 students earned invitations to join Sigma Kappa Delta and Mu Alpha Theta honor societies.
Sigma Kappa Delta (SKD) is the National English Honor Society for two-year colleges. Wallace State’s Theta Delta Chapter was established in 2007. SKD provides the exceptional student with a variety of opportunities for advancing the study of language and literature, for developing skills in creative and analytical writing, for meeting other outstanding scholars and professionals in the discipline of English, and for obtaining scholarships.
Students invited to join SKD are required to have a minimum overall GPA of 3.3, have completed one college English course a grade not lower than a B and have completed at least 12 hours of college credit.
Area students inducted into Sigma Kappa Delta include:
- Addison: Ross Steele
- Birmingham: Mauryann Stembridge
- Blountsville: Yahir Ponce
- Bremen: Emma Dodd
- Cleveland: Luke Ellis, Stone Hudson
- Cullman: Morgan Bates, Travis Dunagan, Peyton Hightower, McKenzie M. Jones, Vivian Moody, Camden Phillips, Krislyn Scroggins, Emily Hannah Wilhite, Olivia Claire Williams
- Empire: Cynthia Putman
- Gardendale: Rose O'Neal
- Hanceville: Destiny Hill, Sydney Reese Hughes, Cristina Israel Watson
- Helena: Tatum West
- Holly Pond: Jorja Stewart
- Huntsville: Haddy Sanneh
- Jasper: Madison Elizabeth Miles
- Joppa: Isabel Horton
- Kimberly: Emilee Harrington
- Locust Fork: Kaylynn Tawbush
- Mount Olive: Max Giovino
- Oneonta: Ella Caroline Cleveland, Nayelie Anahie Guzman, Vianney Verdin Maldonado
- Pinson: Lauren Elisabeth Hallmark
- Remlap: Emily Delgado Duarte
- Sylacauga: Savannahlyn Varnado
- Trafford: Hallie Alexandria Nabors, Chelsea Page
- Warrior: Katelyn Kanute, Lillian Boone
Mu Alpha Theta (MAT) is a mathematics honor society for community colleges. MAT provides members with various avenues to showcase their mathematical knowledge and talents, while providing opportunities to learn from and interact with members across the United States.
To qualify for membership in MAT, students must have completed Math 112 or higher with a GPA of 3.0 in the qualifying math class or classes.
Area students inducted into MAT include:
- Athens: Lilly Stanford
- Blountsville: Yahir Ponce
- Bremen: Emma Dodd, Julia Weathers
- Cullman: Joseph Arriaga-Aguilar, Morgan Bates, Logan Caldwell, Reid Huddleston, Camden Phillips, Claire Thompson
- Eva: Amanda Harder
- Gadsden: Alexis Valentine
- Hartselle: Amber Davis, Brennen Jones
- Hayden: Tiffany Evans
- Horton: Hallie Holmes
- Jasper: Madison Miles
- Joppa: Isabel Horton
- Locust: Fork Kaylynn Tawbush
- Oneonta: Nayelie Guzman, Zachary Teal, Vianney Verdin Maldonado
- Remlap: Emily Delgado Duarte
- Somerville: Emily Hall, Natalie Johnson
- Sylacauga: Savannah Lyn Varnado
- Trafford: Hallie Nabors
- Vinemont: Emma Guthrie
- SKD sponsor is English faculty member Karen Morris. MAT sponsors are math faculty members Dr. Krystal Davis and Melissa Arnold. In addition to opportunities to network and engage in scholarship, the organizations annually conduct service, social and other projects.
