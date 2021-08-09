Wallace State Community College recently hosted a pair of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Camps this summer, welcoming middle school and elementary students to campus.
Camp participants were introduced to the college’s 3D Printing Lab at Engineering Technology, the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) program and competed in a Robotics-style competition. Students also dug deeper into math, science and genetics, engaging in activities to complement each subject. Students in attendance received a certification of completion at the conclusion of their respective camps.
“It was a great camp. My favorite part was learning about genetics and what makes us look and act the way we do,” said Isaiah Brown of Homewood. “I’m ready to do this again next year.”
Isaiah Brown and his brother Isaac are both entering sixth grade at Homewood.
“My mom went to Wallace State, and she’s always interested in finding any memories we can make here,” Young said. “She loves it here, and it’s worth the drive.”
Terry Ayers, Wallace State’s Computer Science Department Chair, was among the faculty leaders during both camps.
“Both weeks were a blast for all of us. One goal is to give the students a preview of all we have to offer, so that Wallace State sticks in their mind and is a viable option for them by the time they graduate from high school,” Ayers said. “It’s a good opportunity to see the careers available to them.”
Wallace State President Dr. Vicki Karolewics presented certificates to the elementary students during closing ceremonies, and Dean of Academic Affairs Dr. Beth Bownes-Johnson presented to the middle school group. Each camp participant also received a lab coat.
“Our faculty spent considerable time in developing hands-on, engaging activities that these youth found both informative and rewarding to prepare them in any area of the STEM field,” Johnson said.
Wallace State students assisting during the camps included Madalyn Williams, Andrea Hardin, Temperance Chatman, Clayton Strane, Sara Eskew and Harper Chiaranda.
Funding for these camps was provided through a grant from the Perkins Reserve funds designated to foster innovation in Career and Technical Education.
