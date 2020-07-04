There are still opportunities available for students interested in pursuing a health program at Wallace State to enroll this fall. Wallace State Health Science programs in a number of areas are currently accepting students for the Fall 2020 semester, and program directors will offer information about those at a virtual meeting on Tuesday, July 14 at 10 a.m., via Zoom.
Each year, the Health Science division holds a Second Opportunity meeting that offers another option to students who may not have been accepted in to their first-choice program or to students who may have missed the June 1 priority deadline to apply.
“Due to COVID-19, this year’s Second Opportunity meeting will be held virtually via Zoom,” said Lisa German, Dean of Health Sciences. “Despite the change, students will still get an overview of the programs that have openings for the fall and be able to speak with those program directors.”
Those interested in joining in on the meeting can visit www.wallacestate.edu/secondopportunity to register and receive a link for the meeting.
The programs that will be represented at the meeting include: Child Development, Emergency Medical Services, Health Information Technology, Medical Assistant, Medical Laboratory Assistant, Medical Laboratory Technician, Pharmacy Technology, and Polysomnography. Completion time for programs range from one to two semesters for certificates and up to five semesters for associate degrees. Not all programs require completion of pre-requisite courses.
Classes for Fall 2020 will begin Aug. 17. Financial Aid is available for those who qualify. Registration is currently underway.
For more information about the meeting or Wallace State’s Health Science programs, visit wallacestate.edu or call 256-352-8000.
