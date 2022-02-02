Elementary and middle school robotics teams will meet at Wallace State Community College on Saturday, Feb. 5 for a VEX IQ Lion’s Pride Robotics Tournament – the third similar event hosted on campus within the last month. Doors open at 8 a.m. at Traditions Bank Arena inside Tom Drake Coliseum.
The VEX IQ Robotics Tournament is administered by the Wallace State Computer Science STEM Club.
At the Jan. 29 tournament, Hartselle Intermediate School, Duck Springs Elementary (Attalla) and Robert F. Bumpus Middle School (Hoover) all took home awards, punching their respective tickets to the state championship event to be held at Auburn University on Feb. 19. Hartselle Intermediate School’s Tiger Team 3 won the Middle School Excellence Award and was the Robot Skills Champion. The Duck Springs Mechanics team won the Elementary School Excellence Award and the Teamwork Champion Award. Duck Springs Gears won the Design Award. Robert F. Bumpus had three teams combine to win the Teamwork Champion first and second-place awards.
“All of the students we’ve hosted have demonstrated an obvious understanding of the engineering process, problem solving and creativity. I’m excited for the future of engineering and STEM in the state,” said Terry Ayers, Wallace State’s Computer Science Chairperson and event organizer. “The level of excitement at each event is evident throughout the contest, and while not everyone walks away with a trophy, they do walk away with a better appreciation for STEM education and how robotics covers so much more than building a robot. Well-mentored and well-funded robotics programs build camaraderie, networking skills, communication skills, problem solving, critical thinking and creativity among a team. Robotics is a sport for every type of student.”
Schools scheduled to participate in the Feb. 5 tournament include Alexandria Elementary School, Colbert Heights Elementary School, New Bethel Elementary School (Tuscumbia), Duck Springs Elementary School (Attalla), Echols Middle School (Northport), Hartselle Intermediate School, Robert F. Bumpus Middle School (Hoover), Harlan Elementary School (Florence), Underwood Elementary School (Florence), Kilby Laboratory School (Florence), Hibbett School (Florence) and Forest Avenue Elementary School (Montgomery).
Final matches are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. and the awards ceremony at 4 p.m.
The Robotics Education and Competition (REC) Foundation’s mission is to increase student interest and involvement in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), by engaging students in hands-on, affordable and sustainable robotics engineering programs.
VEX IQ is a snap-together robotics system designed to provide opportunities to students in elementary and early middle school. The VEX IQ competition allows students to build and program robots, encouraging teamwork, problem solving and leadership as teams construct and operate their robots.
In addition to the game competition, teams are judged on items like robot design, programming and engineering notebook as part as their overall scores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.