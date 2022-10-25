Wallace State Community College held its first day of PULSE 2022 on Tuesday, kicking the day off with Big Oak Ranch’s Brodie Croyle as the keynote speaker.
PULSE (Pathways United for Learning, Service, and Excellence) is a two-day, conference-style event offering students the opportunity to attend workshops and volunteer in service projects. Rather than attending their regular classes, students can choose from hundreds of workshops and dozens of serve projects, allowing them to branch out into other areas of campus, learn about other programs, meet new people and more.
Events on the first day included a workshop on the History of Jazz featuring live music, a demonstration on how to make sushi, discussions on topics such as sex trafficking, disabilities, identity theft, learning how to get along with others, how to overcome anxiety when taking a test, resume and interview skills, and more.
More workshops and events will continue Wednesday, including a wide range of workshops geared toward diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as tours of the Criminal Justice programs crime scene house, Adulting 101 teaching basic life skills, a Fatal Vision Driving Course set up by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and more.
A full schedule of events can be found at www.wallacestate.edu/pulse. Students could register in advance but can attend workshops they did not sign up for if space is available.