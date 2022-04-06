Wallace State Community College is hosting an Open House on Tuesday, April 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., beginning at the Garland E. Gudger Sr. Student Center.
All prospective and interested students and their families are invited to the event. All attendees will have the opportunity to visit Wallace State’s academic, applied technologies and health sciences programs in addition to attending breakout sessions about admissions, financial aid, dual enrollment, transfer opportunities, and more.
Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Student Center and a welcome/entertainment is scheduled for 5-5:30 p.m. Visitors can choose among breakout sessions and program tours from 5:30-7 p.m.
Free Chick-fil-A is on the menu and attendees will have their names placed into a scholarship drawing.
RSVP to the Open House | https://www.wallacestate.edu/openhouse
For more information about the event, contact Lion Central at 256.352.8032.
