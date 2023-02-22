Wallace State Community College announces plans for an open house on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at its main campus in Hanceville from 4 to 6 p.m.
The open house is open to anyone wanting to know more about Wallace State and its programs, get information on admission, financial aid, dual enrollment, GED, adult education, career and workforce development and more. Pre-registration is encouraged at wallacestate.edu/openhouse. Check-in will be held in the School of Nursing and Center for Science.
“We are excited to open our doors to everyone who would like more information about Wallace State,” said Kristen Holmes, Vice President for Students. “During our Open House, faculty and staff will be on hand to answer any questions prospective students or their parents may have.”
Attendees are invited to visit with representatives from academic, applied technology and health science programs and tour facilities.
Along with the Open House, guests are welcome to attend Homecoming activities that evening. A tailgate event will begin at 4:30 p.m. outside of the Tom Drake Coliseum, with free hamburgers, and basketball games will begin at 5:30 p.m. The men and women’s teams will take on Calhoun Community College; admission will be free that evening.
During the games, there will be performances by the Wallace State Jazz Band, Wallace State Cheerleaders and the Pride Line dance team. The 2023 Homecoming queen and her court will be recognized during halftime of the men’s game.
Registration for the Spring 2023 Mini Term II is underway, with classes starting March 8. A mini term allows students to complete a course in half the time of a regular term, with classes available in many essential core classes such as English, mathematic, history and more.
Priority registration for Summer 2023 and Fall 2023 terms will begin April 3, with registration open to all on April 6.
Visit wallacestate.edu for more information or to apply and register at Wallace State Community Colley or call 256-352-8000. Lion Central is open in the lobby of the James Bailey Center from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.