Wallace State Community College will host flu shot clinics Oct. 19-21 from 9 a.m. to noon each day in room 200 of the School of Nursing and Center for Science.
Shots will be provided for free with those showing proof of insurance and $27.44 for those without insurance. Payment should be made with cash or check.
The Center for Disease Control recommends everyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccine, especially people who are at higher risk. Flu vaccines help reduce the burden of flu illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths on the health care system each year. This year, all flu vaccines will be designed to protect against the four flu viruses that research indicates will be most common.
People should also take preventative actions to stop the spread of germs. Those actions include:
- avoid close contact with people who are sick
- limit contact with others if you are sick
- cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze
- wash your hands often or use an alcohol-based hand rub
- avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
- clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with viruses that cause the flu
- stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care or other necessities
While seasonal influenza viruses are detected year-round in the United States, flu viruses are most common during the fall and winter. The exact timing and duration of flu seasons varies, but influenza activity often begins to increase in October. It’s encouraged you get a flu vaccine before the end of October.
Visit www.cdc.gov for more information about the flu vaccine and prevention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.