Wallace State Community College will hold an open house on Thursday, Nov. 3, at Tom Drake Coliseum. The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with check-in beginning at 4:30 p.m.
The open house is open to anyone interested in learning more about the college and its programs. There will be opportunities for interactive career exploration and interaction with faculty and staff to answer questions about everything from admission procedures, advising, scholarships, financial aid, tutoring and other student services, and more.
After a brief introduction at 5 p.m., guests will be able to enjoy free Chick-fil-A and then visit with faculty from the dozens of programs the college offers, staff from different departments, and several community partners to discuss possible apprenticeship or job opportunities. For guests’ convenience, these people will be gathered in Traditions Bank Arena at the coliseum, the new Welding building and the School of Nursing and Center for Science.
“We invite anyone seeking more information about Wallace State to join us for this event,” said Kristen Holmes, Vice President for Students. “Future and current students, parents, anyone who would like to know more about our programs, dual enrollment opportunities, GED and ESL classes, apprenticeships, internships, and more. We will have faculty and staff here to answer your questions.”
Participants are encouraged to register in advance. Visit www.wallacestate.edu/openhouse to register.
Guests are encouraged to check-in at 4:30 p.m. at the Tom Drake Coliseum before the event begins at 5 p.m.